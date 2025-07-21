IGHSAU announces formation of Iowa Girl Foundation
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union just kicked off the final sporting event of the year with the Iowa high school softball tournament.
On the very same day, the IGHSAU announced that they have created the Iowa Girl Foundation.
“The Iowa Girl Foundation allows us to expand beyond championships,” said Erin Gerlich, the Executive Director of the IGHSAU. “We want to reach every girl in Iowa through education, empowerment and early engagement - not just those competing at state tournaments.”
The hope is that the foundation helps strengthen the future of athletics and leadership within Iowa by offering an educational tour promoting the value of school-based activities and leadership, youth clinics at IGHSAU state championships and scholarships.
“The IGHSAU has been a trailblazer in girls’ sports for nearly 100 years,” said Iowa Girl Foundation Board President Russ Adams. “This is our way of giving back to a culture that has shaped generations of women.”
The IGHSAU will celebrate 100 years in 2027.
Among those named to the board include former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, Gerlich, Adams, Josh Schamberger, Laura Leonard, Scott Raecker, George Tracy, Matt Weih, Kiersten Schneider and Jason Eslinger.