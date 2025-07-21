High School

IGHSAU announces formation of Iowa Girl Foundation

Lisa Bluder among those on foundation board for IGHSAU

Dana Becker

The Class 1A IGHSAU Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state volleyball championship trophy is seen in a locker before the match between Ankeny Christian and Holy Trinity Catholic, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023, at Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa. / Joseph Cress / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union just kicked off the final sporting event of the year with the Iowa high school softball tournament.

On the very same day, the IGHSAU announced that they have created the Iowa Girl Foundation.

“The Iowa Girl Foundation allows us to expand beyond championships,” said Erin Gerlich, the Executive Director of the IGHSAU. “We want to reach every girl in Iowa through education, empowerment and early engagement - not just those competing at state tournaments.”

The hope is that the foundation helps strengthen the future of athletics and leadership within Iowa by offering an educational tour promoting the value of school-based activities and leadership, youth clinics at IGHSAU state championships and scholarships.

“The IGHSAU has been a trailblazer in girls’ sports for nearly 100 years,” said Iowa Girl Foundation Board President Russ Adams. “This is our way of giving back to a culture that has shaped generations of women.”

The IGHSAU will celebrate 100 years in 2027.

Among those named to the board include former Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, Gerlich, Adams, Josh Schamberger, Laura Leonard, Scott Raecker, George Tracy, Matt Weih, Kiersten Schneider and Jason Eslinger.

Dana Becker
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa.

