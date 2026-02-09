IGHSAU Announces Girls State Dual Tournament Host Site
Girls wrestling fans in Iowa will head to a familiar venue for the first-ever Iowa Girls State Dual Team Wrestling Tournament hosted by the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union in 2027.
The IGHSAU announced on Monday that Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa will be the host site for the event, which is scheduled for January 22, 2027.
“There is no better place to host our state dual meet tournament than WrestleTown USA,” IGHSAU executive director Erin Gerlich said. “Coralville and Iowa City are the premier hub for wrestling in Iowa, and we are thrilled to extend the strong relationship we’ve built with Xtream Arena and great people at The Iowa City Area Sports Commission.
“As the host of our state volleyball and wrestling championships, this is a natural fit for the continued growth of girls wrestling.”
Xtream Arena Has Become Go-To Venue For State, National Events
Both the individual girls state wrestling championships and state volleyball tournament are held in Coralville from the Xtream Arena, which has hosted the state wrestling tournament since the sport was sanctioned by the IGHSAU in 2023 and volleyball since 2022.
Iowa City and the University of Iowa was also the host for the IGHSAU State Swimming and Diving meet this past year.
“We are honored to host the inaugural girls state dual tournament and continue our collective efforts to grow the sport,” said Josh Schamberger, President of Think Iowa City and the Iowa City Area Sports Commission. “Our community values its important role to create another atmosphere and experience for the Iowa Girl that will be remembered for a lifetime.
“Many thanks to our partners and leadership at IGHSAU for this trust.”
Xtream Arena has also hosted the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State DUal Team Wrestling Tournament, the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships and USA Wrestling national events. The NCAA Women’s Wrestling Championships and the Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament this March will be held in the arena.