Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings

Here are Iowa's eight best 8-Man Football squads this week

After winning a state championship in 2023, Bishop Garrigan is rolling again in 2024 with a 6-0 start. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in our Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings.
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 7:

1. Bishop Garrigan (6-0)

The defending state champions continue to dominate, posting a 71-20 victory this past week.

2. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0)

Only one team has scored twice this year vs. the Hawks, as they earned a shutout vs. Ar-We-Va recently ahead of a showdown with Woodbine for the district title.

3. Don Bosco (6-0)

Back-to-back weeks of scoring 70 and 78 have the Dons looking like contenders, sporting an average score of 58-10 this year.

4. Audubon (6-0)

The Wheelers passed their only district test with a 22-point win at St. Edmond but did not have the services of their starting quarterback this past week.

5. Iowa Valley (6-0)

Not many opposing defenses can stop Nolan Kriegel, as the sophomore has already scored 37 combined TDs this year.

6. Woodbine (6-0)

Two shutouts and two other games allowing just six points adorn the resume of the Tigers this season.

7. Lenox (6-0)

It’s time to settle it on the field as the Tigers host Southeast Warren. Lenox has allowed just eight points over the past three weeks.

8. Southeast Warren (6-0)

The Hawks meet Lenox for district bragging rights this week after pulling off a thrilling 64-44 win at Lamoni.

