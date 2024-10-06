Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings
Here are High School on SI’s Iowa high school football 8-Man rankings for the week of Oct. 7:
1. Bishop Garrigan (6-0)
The defending state champions continue to dominate, posting a 71-20 victory this past week.
2. Remsen St. Mary’s (6-0)
Only one team has scored twice this year vs. the Hawks, as they earned a shutout vs. Ar-We-Va recently ahead of a showdown with Woodbine for the district title.
3. Don Bosco (6-0)
Back-to-back weeks of scoring 70 and 78 have the Dons looking like contenders, sporting an average score of 58-10 this year.
4. Audubon (6-0)
The Wheelers passed their only district test with a 22-point win at St. Edmond but did not have the services of their starting quarterback this past week.
5. Iowa Valley (6-0)
Not many opposing defenses can stop Nolan Kriegel, as the sophomore has already scored 37 combined TDs this year.
6. Woodbine (6-0)
Two shutouts and two other games allowing just six points adorn the resume of the Tigers this season.
7. Lenox (6-0)
It’s time to settle it on the field as the Tigers host Southeast Warren. Lenox has allowed just eight points over the past three weeks.
8. Southeast Warren (6-0)
The Hawks meet Lenox for district bragging rights this week after pulling off a thrilling 64-44 win at Lamoni.