Iowa 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings (11/24/2024)

Remsen St. Mary’s back on top following dominating win in 8-Man finals

Landon Waldschmitt led Remsen St. Mary's to another state football title this past year.
Here is a look at this week’s final High School on SI 8-Man Football Super 8 high school football rankings for the week of Nov. 25:

1. Remsen St. Mary’s (13-0)

Previous rank: 1

There was no denying the Hawks this year, as they rolled to a second state title in the last three years with a convincing win over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.

2. Bishop Garrigan (11-1)

Previous rank: 3

Despite coming up short, the Golden Bears are poised for a strong 2025 with Tate Foertsch returning at quarterback and Ethan Marso on both sides of the ball.

3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (11-2)

Previous rank: 2

The Rebels will need to replace Drew Eilers, but Treyvon Herron and Hudson Clark are set to be back.

4. Lenox (11-1)

Previous rank: 4

Do-everything QB Gabe Funk graduates, leaving Kolben Robinson, Wylie Brokaw and Laramie Stoaks to carry the load.

5. Don Bosco (10-1)

Previous rank: 5

The Dons should be poised for a strong 2025 with the likes of Tucker Youngblut, Ty Christensen, Vincent Pranger and Aiden Hellman all on the docket to return.

6. Audubon (10-1)

Previous rank: 6

Carson Wessel will be back after rushing for 900 yards and throwing for 621 with 23 combined touchdowns. 

7. Edgewood-Colesburg (9-2)

Previous rank: 7

The Vikings will look much different next year with the loss of Pryce Rochford, as Carson Ingles and Jax Steger take on bigger roles. 

8. Montezuma (10-2)

Previous rank: 8

Brady Boulton is one of the top returning QBs after throwing for over 1,300 yards and rushing for more than 1,100 with 35 combined touchdowns.

