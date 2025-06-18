Iowa baseball teams to play at Field of Dreams
While several Iowa high school baseball teams have scheduled games at Principal Park in Des Moines and Target Field in Minneapolis, there remains something very special about playing at Field of Dreams.
The Dyersville field does not host as many events as they have in the past, but two teams will grace the premises of the original movie film site this year.
ADM and Winterset have signed on to play each other June 26 beginning at 4 p.m.
Field of Dreams added another field that has hosted Major League Baseball games, including a contest between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees that drew the highest regular season television ratings in 16 years in 2021.
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago Cubs played the following season, but due to construction, no other MLB game has been played.
The original movie set ballpark is 281 feet to left field, 314 to center and 262 to right with 300 feet power alleys. With the addition of temporary bleachers, the venue can hold nearly 6,000, which it did in 2013 for a celebrity game.
Field of Dreams was released in 1989 and stars Kevin Costner, Amy Madigan and James Earl Jones. The film brought in $84.5 million at the box office on a budget of $15 million.
The ADM vs. Winterset game was originally scheduled to be played at Winterset High School. The two played earlier this year with Winterset posting a 7-4 victory.