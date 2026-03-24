Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Iowa boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 1A
Champion: St. Edmond Gaels
Runner-up: Marquette Mohawks
Class 2A
Champion: Unity Christian Knights
Runner-up: Kuemper Knights
Class 3A
Champion: Ballard Bombers
Runner-up: ADM Tigers
Class 4A
Champion: Cedar Falls Tigers
Runner-up: Johnston Dragons
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.