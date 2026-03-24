Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Iowa boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Champion: St. Edmond Gaels

Runner-up: Marquette Mohawks

Champion: Unity Christian Knights

Runner-up: Kuemper Knights

Champion: Ballard Bombers

Runner-up: ADM Tigers

Champion: Cedar Falls Tigers

Runner-up: Johnston Dragons

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