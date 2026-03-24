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Iowa Boys High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every IHSAA champion and runner-up for all four classifications as the Iowa high school basketball season comes to a close
Spencer Swaim|
Members of the Unity Christian boys basketball team storm off the court after beating Iowa City Regina during an Iowa high school boys state tournament basketball game at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register
Members of the Unity Christian boys basketball team storm off the court after beating Iowa City Regina during an Iowa high school boys state tournament basketball game at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. Mandatory Credit: Bryon Houlgrave-The Des Moines Register | Bryon Houlgrave/For the Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Iowa boys basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective divisions.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

Class 1A

Champion: St. Edmond Gaels

Runner-up: Marquette Mohawks

Class 2A

Champion: Unity Christian Knights

Runner-up: Kuemper Knights

Class 3A

Champion: Ballard Bombers

Runner-up: ADM Tigers

Class 4A

Champion: Cedar Falls Tigers

Runner-up: Johnston Dragons

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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