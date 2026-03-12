The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament is in the thick of things in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Casey’s Center.

Quarterfinal round action in all four classifications wrapped up on Wednesday night as we move full-speed into Friday’s championship games.

But before we get to that point, here are the players who dominated in the elite eight.

Iowa Boys State Tournament: Top Players From Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Noah Martens, Dowling Catholic

Martens scored a team-high 18 points, adding six rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals to lead the Maroons past Dubuque Senior.

Jake Pargeon, Urbandale

In defeat, Pargeon was unstoppable, scoring 30 points with four made 3-pointers, four rebounds and two steals.

Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls

The future Northern Iowa Panther had a double-double vs. Urbandale, scoring 28 points with 15 rebounds, including nine offensive boards. He also had three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.

Tino Daye, Jr., Johnston

Daye was all over the field in an upset of Waukee Northwest, scoring 15 points with four steals, three assists and three rebounds.

Max Roach, Waukee

Roach picked up the offense for the Warriors in the quarterfinals, finishing with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. He had six assists, five rebounds and three steals, committing just one turnover in 32 minutes of action.

Class 3A

Jude Gibson, Ballard

Not only did Gibson score 20 points, he dished out eight assists and had six rebounds, not committing a turnover along the way.

AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier

The James Madison commit had 17 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in a tough loss to ADM.

Hudson Lorensen, ADM

Lorensen scored 34 points, draining four 3-pointers, in 32 minutes to carry the Tigers to the semifinals.

Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake

Coon, a Creighton commit, recorded 20 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the Tornadoes fought past Solon.

Class 2A

Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic

The Knights can score, and Glynn showed off his skills in the quarterfinals, posting 24 points with five rebounds on 8 of 16 from the field.

Tate VanDyke, Union Community

Even in defeat, VanDyke showed up, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds.

Alec Lovely, Treynor

Lovely dropped 21 points with three steals and two assists for the Cardinals.

Tyce VanDonge, Unity Christian

In a huge comeback win, VanDonge dropped 28 points with eight rebounds and five assists, shooting 12 of 20 from the floor.

Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg

Waller finished off his career with 27 points and nine rebounds in a quarterfinal round defeat for the Falcons.

Will Litton, Iowa City Regina

Litton put up 21 points with nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.

Class 1A

Hunter Horn, St. Edmond

The school’s career scoring leader, Horn tallied 17 points with nine rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.

Landon Blum, Woodbine

While it wasn’t enough to reach the semis, Blum recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points with 11 rebounds and three steals.

Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame

The Western Illinois signee went off for 26 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Nikes into the final four.

Louis Gonner, Bellevue Marquette

Gonner scored 17 points and had five assists after sinking the game-winner in the substate final for the Defenders.