Iowa Boys State Tournament: Top Players From Quarterfinals
The Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Tournament is in the thick of things in Des Moines, Iowa, at the Casey’s Center.
Quarterfinal round action in all four classifications wrapped up on Wednesday night as we move full-speed into Friday’s championship games.
But before we get to that point, here are the players who dominated in the elite eight.
Class 4A
Noah Martens, Dowling Catholic
Martens scored a team-high 18 points, adding six rebounds, six assists, two blocked shots and two steals to lead the Maroons past Dubuque Senior.
Jake Pargeon, Urbandale
In defeat, Pargeon was unstoppable, scoring 30 points with four made 3-pointers, four rebounds and two steals.
Will Gerdes, Cedar Falls
The future Northern Iowa Panther had a double-double vs. Urbandale, scoring 28 points with 15 rebounds, including nine offensive boards. He also had three assists, two steals and a blocked shot.
Tino Daye, Jr., Johnston
Daye was all over the field in an upset of Waukee Northwest, scoring 15 points with four steals, three assists and three rebounds.
Max Roach, Waukee
Roach picked up the offense for the Warriors in the quarterfinals, finishing with 18 points on 7 of 10 shooting. He had six assists, five rebounds and three steals, committing just one turnover in 32 minutes of action.
Class 3A
Jude Gibson, Ballard
Not only did Gibson score 20 points, he dished out eight assists and had six rebounds, not committing a turnover along the way.
AJ Evans, Cedar Rapids Xavier
The James Madison commit had 17 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots and three assists in a tough loss to ADM.
Hudson Lorensen, ADM
Lorensen scored 34 points, draining four 3-pointers, in 32 minutes to carry the Tigers to the semifinals.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake
Coon, a Creighton commit, recorded 20 points with 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks as the Tornadoes fought past Solon.
Class 2A
Griffin Glynn, Kuemper Catholic
The Knights can score, and Glynn showed off his skills in the quarterfinals, posting 24 points with five rebounds on 8 of 16 from the field.
Tate VanDyke, Union Community
Even in defeat, VanDyke showed up, scoring 23 points with 14 rebounds.
Alec Lovely, Treynor
Lovely dropped 21 points with three steals and two assists for the Cardinals.
Tyce VanDonge, Unity Christian
In a huge comeback win, VanDonge dropped 28 points with eight rebounds and five assists, shooting 12 of 20 from the floor.
Benny Waller, Aplington-Parkersburg
Waller finished off his career with 27 points and nine rebounds in a quarterfinal round defeat for the Falcons.
Will Litton, Iowa City Regina
Litton put up 21 points with nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals.
Class 1A
Hunter Horn, St. Edmond
The school’s career scoring leader, Horn tallied 17 points with nine rebounds, two assists and a pair of blocks.
Landon Blum, Woodbine
While it wasn’t enough to reach the semis, Blum recorded a double-double, scoring 20 points with 11 rebounds and three steals.
Shay Stephens, Burlington Notre Dame
The Western Illinois signee went off for 26 points with eight rebounds, four assists and three steals to lead the Nikes into the final four.
Louis Gonner, Bellevue Marquette
Gonner scored 17 points and had five assists after sinking the game-winner in the substate final for the Defenders.
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker