Iowa Boys State Tournament: Setting Stage For Championship Friday

Thursday at the Iowa High School Athletic Association Boys State Basketball Tournament set the stage for Friday’s championships, as semifinals in three classifications went down from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

While the Class 3A title game was set on Wednesday, Classes 4A, 1A and 2A - in that order - battled it out to determine who would play for championships.

In the first game of the day, top-ranked and No. 1 Cedar Falls earned a spot in the 4A finale with a 59-46 victory over Dowling Catholic.

Will Gerdes Takes Over As Cedar Falls Reaches 4A Finals

Will Gerdes, a Northern Iowa commit, dominated inside the paint, scoring a game-high 28 points, which included a thunderous dunk off a perfect lob pass from Jaydon Kimbrough. Gerdes added eight rebounds, as Kimbrough finished with 10 points and five rebounds.

Cedar Falls made Dowling Catholic pay for its 14 turnovers, converting them into 17 points. They were also plus-12 on second-chance points and made 15 of 28 shots between the second and third quarters when they built a 12-point cushion.

For the Maroons, Noah Martens had 15 points while Maddox Coppola added eight and Charlie Crane had seven points with five rebounds.

The second 4A semifinal will see Cinderella Johnston meet Waukee, as the 1A final four follows. Those games include No. 1 St. Edmond vs. Burlington Notre Dame and MMCRU vs. Bellevue Marquette. To conclude the day, Kuemper Catholic takes on Treynor and Unity Christian faces off with Iowa City Regina in 2A.