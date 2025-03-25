Iowa career scoring leader lands new head coaching job
The career scoring leader in Iowa high school basketball has a new position, as Brooks McKowen was named the head coach at Missouri Western. McKowen spent the past 12 seasons directing Upper Iowa, winning 209 games during that time and reaching three NCAA Tournaments.
McKowen, who scored 2,831 points while playing for Wapsie Valley High School, also remains the single-season scoring leader in Iowa with 1,002 points in 2003. He would go on to a four-year career at Northern Iowa where he ranks second all-time in assists and fourth in minutes played while being coached by Creighton’s Greg McDermott and current UNI leader Ben Jacobson.
After graduating, McKowen spent three years on Jacobson’s staff at UNI before landing at Southwest Minnesota State. He was there for two years before taking over at Upper Iowa, posting a winning record in 10 seasons while averaging at least 80 points per game each year.
“I am incredibly honored and excited to join Missouri Western and am thankful for the opportunity lead the men’s basketball program,” McKowen said. “I look forward to bringing an exciting and up-tempo style of play to our city.”
Upper Iowa won at least 21 games three of the past four seasons, including a 21-9 mark this past year. They also went 26-6 in 2021-22 with him in charge.
“Having watched Brooks coach while we both were in the NSIC, there was something about him and the way his teams played which caught my attention,” Missouri Western Director of Athletics Andy Carter said. “He is a winner and his teams play with such energy and toughness.”
The news has already hit the Iowa high school scene, as Trey McKowen announced he will no longer attend Upper Iowa in the fall. The Cedar Rapids Kennedy senior was one of the top players in the state and could follow McKowen, his uncle, to Missouri Western.