Iowa City Liberty Ends Southeast Polk’s 5A Championship Run
Reece Rettig found Pryor Reiners twice and Iowa City Liberty ended the Class 5A championship run at four by Southeast Polk, 31-28.
Rettig, who started last year at quarterback in a semifinal round loss to the Rams, completed 21 of 33 for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Two of those scores went to Reiners, as the junior hauled in the game-winner and finished with nine receptions for 116 yards.
Rettig also ran for a team-high 62 yards.
Southeast Polk had won all four of the state’s largest classification of high school football championships, including a stunning run last year after an up-and-down regular season. Drew Thompson ran 20 times for 154 yards and two touchdowns in his final game with the Rams.
The fourth quarter featured four lead changes, as Southeast Polk went up 21-17 early. Iowa City Liberty answered, only to see the Rams take the lead back at 28-24 with 2:23 to play. The Lightning scored on the Rettig-to-Reiners pass, and a last-second field goal from 51 yards failed by Southeast Polk.
Ryan Woodruff, Waukee Northwest Run To 5A Semifinals
Senior Ryan Woodruff took over for Waukee Northwest, leading the Wolves to the 5A semifinals for the first time with a 48-34 victory over Sioux City East.
Woodruff rushed 38 times for 192 yards, finding the end zone five times on the night.
Waukee Northwest jumped out to a 20-7 lead at the half, but found themselves in a shootout after the Black Raiders scored three touchdowns in the third quarter.
Mack Heitland completed 13 of 19 for 177 yards, hitting Jordon Green six times for 198. He found three other receivers on the night. Green also had a 97-yard kickoff return for a score.
Blake Ludwig picked off two passes on defense for the Wolves.
West Lyon Erases Early Deficit, Rolls Behind Easton DeJong
Throughout the past two-plus months, the West Lyon defense has been as good as anybody in the state. But in the quarterfinals vs. Underwood, it was the offense that put on a show.
Easton DeJong helped West Lyon erase an early deficit, picking up a 57-22 decision behind a 28-point fourth quarter. Down 12-7 after the first and tied at 15-all at the half, DeJong and the Wildcats took control over the final 24 minutes.
The junior quarterback completed 7 of 10 passes for 143 yards and three touchdowns, rushing 10 times for 201 yards and two more scores. He even caught a touchdown pass.
Evan Hildring accounted for three scores, rushing for 96 yards and catching two of those TD passes.
In the loss, Garrett Luett threw for 222 yards and two scores, adding a third touchdown on the ground.
Newton Dominates Early Behind Caden Klein
Caden Klein has just one major offer at the moment from Army, but the way the Newton senior is playing, teams have to be taking notice.
Klein directed five first-half scoring drives as the Cardinals advanced to the semis with a 42-14 victory over previously unbeaten Gilbert. Klein completed 4 of 6 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns, rushing seven times for 120 yards and another TD.
Finn Martin caught three of those four completions, spanning 145 yards and two trips to the end zone.