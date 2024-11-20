Iowa City West wrestling state champion Alexander Pierce commits to Virginia
Iowa City West junior Alexander Pierce still has two years left as a Trojan to compete. But he already knows where he wants to go from there.
Pierce, a member of the Class of 2026, committed to the University of Virginia recently.
“God is good,” Pierce wrote on Instagram along with his commitment. “Blessed for this opportunity.”
A two-time state medalist, Pierce captured the Class 3A 106-pound state championship as a freshman in 2023. A year later, he returned to the finals, this time at 113 pounds, placing second overall.
“Wrestling is just an outlet for me to do what I do best,” Pierce told the Press-Citizen in a previous interview. “I don’t know where I’ll be without wrestling. Gives me something to work towards (and) I have goals in this.”
He brings a record of 77-4 overall into his junior season at Iowa City West. He was also a 16U national champion this past summer.
Pierce is part of a loaded Class of 2026 for wrestling in Iowa. Others in the group who are fielding Div. I interest include Wilton’s Liam Adlfinger, Bondurant-Farrar’s Nolan Fellers, Southeast Polk’s Jake Knight who recently committed to Oklahoma, Danarii Mickel of Ames, Mason Shirk from Wilton and Dreshaun Ross of Fort Dodge.
Virginia's head wrestling coach is Steve Garland, who took over the program in 2006-07. They have 13 All-Americans under Garland, who has former Iowa prep standouts Trent and Travis Paulson as his assistants.
Both the Paulson brothers and assistant Ian Parker wrestled in college at Iowa State University.
Current Iowans on the roster include Braden Blackorby from Johnston, Gabe Christenson from Southeast Polk, Griffin Gammell of Waukee Northwest and Gabe Porter of Underwood.