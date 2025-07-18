Iowa Class of 2027 prospect picks up SEC offer
Woodbine High School junior-to-be Landon Blum continues to pick up major college football offers.
On Friday, Blum added Vanderbilt to the list, as the SEC school came calling to the Iowa high school football prospect.
“All glory to God, blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt University,” Blum posted on social media.
Last month, Blum made an unofficial visit to Kansas and received an offer from Maryland. He has also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Illinois and Toledo.
Blum caught 40 passes for 802 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 20 yards per reception. As a freshman, he had 50 receptions for 839 yards and 17 trips to the end zone.
Along with being a standout on the football field, Blum also helped Woodbine reach the state basketball tournament this past winter and competed at the state track and field championships, running on the winning sprint medley relay.
Blum is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver and tight end.