High School

Iowa Class of 2027 prospect picks up SEC offer

Landon Blum adds Vanderbilt to list of offers he has received

Dana Becker

Woodbine's Landon Blum is one of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027.
Woodbine's Landon Blum is one of the top Iowa high school football prospects in the Class of 2027. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Woodbine High School junior-to-be Landon Blum continues to pick up major college football offers.

On Friday, Blum added Vanderbilt to the list, as the SEC school came calling to the Iowa high school football prospect.

“All glory to God, blessed to receive an offer from Vanderbilt University,” Blum posted on social media.

Last month, Blum made an unofficial visit to Kansas and received an offer from Maryland. He has also received offers from Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, Minnesota, Illinois and Toledo.

Blum caught 40 passes for 802 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore, averaging 20 yards per reception. As a freshman, he had 50 receptions for 839 yards and 17 trips to the end zone.

Along with being a standout on the football field, Blum also helped Woodbine reach the state basketball tournament this past winter and competed at the state track and field championships, running on the winning sprint medley relay.

Blum is a 6-foot-4, 205-pound wide receiver and tight end.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa