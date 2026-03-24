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Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

See every IGHSAU champion and runner-up for all five classifications as the Iowa high school basketball season comes to a close
Spencer Swaim|
Newell-Fonda girls basketball team celebrates after winning 1A girls high school basketball title games on March 7, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa.
Newell-Fonda girls basketball team celebrates after winning 1A girls high school basketball title games on March 7, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Iowa girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Class 1A

Champion: Newell-Fonda Mustangs

Runner-Up: Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears

Class 2A

Champion: Rock Valley Rockets

Runner-Up: Hinton Blackhawks

Class 3A

Champion: Maquekota Cardinals

Runner-Up: Mt. Vernon Mustangs

Class 4A

Champion: Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs

Runner-Up: Carlisle Wildcats

Class 5A

Champion: Johnston Dragons

Runner-Up: Northwest Wolves

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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