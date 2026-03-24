Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up
The 2026 Iowa girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.
After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.
High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.
Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.
Class 1A
Champion: Newell-Fonda Mustangs
Runner-Up: Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears
Class 2A
Champion: Rock Valley Rockets
Runner-Up: Hinton Blackhawks
Class 3A
Champion: Maquekota Cardinals
Runner-Up: Mt. Vernon Mustangs
Class 4A
Champion: Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs
Runner-Up: Carlisle Wildcats
Class 5A
Champion: Johnston Dragons
Runner-Up: Northwest Wolves
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.