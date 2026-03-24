Iowa Girls High School Basketball State Champions & Runners-Up

The 2026 Iowa girls basketball season has come to an end, and champions have been crowned across each classification.

After months of competition, the teams listed below rose above the field to capture state titles in their respective classifications.

High School On SI has the completed brackets along with the champions and runner-ups for every classification.

Take a look below to see the teams that finished on top and the full path each squad took to reach the state finals.

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Champion: Newell-Fonda Mustangs

Runner-Up: Bishop Garrigan Golden Bears

Champion: Rock Valley Rockets

Runner-Up: Hinton Blackhawks

Champion: Maquekota Cardinals

Runner-Up: Mt. Vernon Mustangs

Champion: Dallas Center-Grimes Mustangs

Runner-Up: Carlisle Wildcats

Champion: Johnston Dragons

Runner-Up: Northwest Wolves

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