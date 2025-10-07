High School

Iowa Girls High School State Swimming Automatic Qualifiers

Several athletes have hit the qualifying standard for state swimming

Dana Becker

Perry's Quin Mahler-Moreno swims the 500-yard freestyle during the Iowa high school girls state swim meet at Marshalltown YMCA on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in Marshalltown.
There are multiple ways to qualify for the Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships.

One of them to hit the qualifying standard set before the year. The other comes during the regional qualifiers, which will be held Thursday, November 6 (diving) and Saturday, November 8 (swimming).

The Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships begin on Thursday, November 13 with prelims and concludes on Friday, November 14.

Here are those who have hit the qualifying standard, with the standard time list:

Iowa Girls High School State Swimming and Diving Regular Season Qualifiers

Diving

  • Camryn Russell, Grinnell-BGM-Baxter
  • Holli Hetzer, Southeast Polk
  • Emory Braunschweig-Norris, Southeast Polk
  • Bailey Mahoney, Waukee Northwest
  • Norah Nicol, Grinnell-BGM-Baxter

200 Individual Medley (2:12.65)

  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Caite Schaffell, Linn-Mar
  • Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf
  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Halle Sears, Spencer
  • Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest
  • Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic
  • Lucy Parson, Waterloo West
  • Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest

50 Freestyle (24.92)

  • Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest
  • Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls
  • Leah Mason, Cedar Falls
  • Charlee DeJong, Valley
  • Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North
  • Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest
  • Aleah Karolus, Perry
  • Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf
  • Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf
  • Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic
  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior

100 Freestyle (54.55)

  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls
  • Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf
  • Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest
  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior
  • Charlee DeJong, Valley
  • Ellie McCorkle, Ames
  • Leah Mason, Cedar Falls
  • Hannah Geng, Iowa City West
  • Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest
  • Paige Wilson, Cedar Falls
  • Harper Barton, Newton
  • Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf
  • Erin Mahoney, Sioux City West

100 Butterfly (1:00.19)

  • Leah Mason, Cedar Falls
  • Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest
  • Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic
  • Halle Sears, Spencer
  • Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest
  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley
  • Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls
  • Addison Oelke, Sioux City West
  • Nora Landon, Iowa City West
  • Teresa Zhang, Linn-Mar
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior
  • Izzy Ernsperger, Johnston
  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Maeve Waas, Iowa City High

500 Freestyle (5:21.03)

  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Ellie McCorkle, Ames
  • Camryn Steining, Pleasant Valley
  • Sassy Hassett, Dowling Catholic
  • Erin Mahoney, Sioux City West
  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar
  • Mary Honkamp, Dowling Catholic
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior
  • Piper Gevock, Ottumwa
  • Lily Van Der Linden, Ames
  • Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls
  • Hannah Geng, Iowa City West

100 Backstroke (1:00.19)

  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest
  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City West
  • Haylie Weinheimer, Des Moines North
  • Teresa Zhang, Linn-Mar
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior
  • Riley Gojkovich, Waukee Northwest
  • Kate Trosper, Waukee Northwest
  • Ellie McCorkle, Ames
  • Addie DeYoung, Waukee Northwest
  • Erin Mahoney, Sioux City West
  • Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls
  • Emma Popp, Waukee
  • Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic

100 Breaststroke (1:07.65)

  • Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar
  • Lucy Parson, Waterloo West
  • Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf
  • Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf

200 Freestyle (1:57.88)

  • Natalie Patee, Sioux City North
  • Ellie McCorkle, Ames
  • Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior
  • Erin Mahoney, Sioux City West
  • Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls
  • Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar
  • Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic
  • Hannah Geng, Iowa City West
  • Mary Honkamp, Dowling Catholic
  • Charlee DeJong, Valley
  • Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic
  • Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls
  • Riley Gojkovich, Waukee Northwest

