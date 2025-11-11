Iowa Girls High School State Swimming Championships Set
The Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships are next on the deck, as the best of the best gather in Iowa City from the University of Iowa Campus Recreation and Wellness Center.
Last weekend, regionals were held, as qualifying bids were handed out in individual races, relays and diving. There were also automatic qualifying standards met throughout the regular season.
A complete list of qualifiers can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website.
Girls State Swimming Championships Begin Thursday in Iowa City
On Thursday, November 13 will be preliminary races along with the diving portion of the championships. On Friday, November 14 will be finals in the remaining races.
Below are the Top 5 times in each event set for the Iowa girls high school state swimming and diving championships. All times are based on those uploaded to Bound by Monday, November 10:
Iowa Girls High School State Swimming Leaders
50 Freestyle
- Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls, 23.83
- Leah Mason, Cedar Falls, 23.93
- Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf, 24.10
- Lilly Anctil, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 24.18
- Aleah Karolus, Perry, 24.22
100 Freestyle
- Taytem Lehmann, Cedar Falls, 51.80
- Natalie Patee, Sioux City West, 51.90
- Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 52.61
- Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest, 52.97
- Rio Hammitt, Lewis Central, 53.01
200 Freestyle
- Natalie Patee, Sioux City West, 1:50.80
- Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 1:50.86
- Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 1:51.95
- Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 1:53.67
- Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 1:54.60
500 Freestyle
- Ellie McCorkle, Ames, 5:00.48
- Natalie Patee, Sioux City West, 5:02.27
- Maelyn Woltz, Cedar Falls, 5:07.74
- Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 5:08.98
- Mary Honkamp, Dowling Catholic, 5:09.93
100 Backstroke
- Ella Gardner, Cedar Falls, 56.78
- Annie Gilligan, Dubuque Senior, 56.97
- Teresa Zhang, Linn-Mar, 57.55
- Charlotte Qualley, Dowling Catholic, 57.58
- Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest, 57.77
100 Breaststroke
- Lucy Parson, Waterloo West, 1:02.54
- Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 1:04.27
- Alexandra Powers, Ames, 1:04.83
- Jaya Stacy, Bettendorf, 1:05.11
- Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 1:05.45
100 Butterfly
- Leah Mason, Cedar Falls, 55.88
- Hayden Bailey, Waukee Northwest, 57.29
- Kimber Corwin, Dowling Catholic, 58.27
- Nora Landon, Iowa City West, 58.54
- Elise Knispel, Lewis Central, 58.59
200 Individual Medley
- Caite Schaffel, Linn-Mar, 2:05.70
- Natalie Patee, Sioux City West, 2:06.54
- Lucy Parson, Waterloo West, 2:08.61
- Addison Oelke, Sioux City West, 2:09.49
- Brielle Andedo, Bettendorf, 2:09.65
Diving
- Camryn Russell, Grinnell, 511.85
- Holly Hetzer, Southeast Polk, 458.10
- Bailey Mahoney, Waukee Northwest, 439.65
- Emory Braunschweig-Norris, Southeast Polk, 429.30
- Mylee Dirks, Dowling Catholic, 427.55
200 Freestyle Relay
- Cedar Falls, 1:36.73
- Bettendorf, 1:37.05
- Waukee Northwest, 1:38.21
- Sioux City West, 1:38.50
- Ames, 1:38.97
400 Freestyle Relay
- Cedar Falls, 3:34.16
- Sioux City West, 3:34.71
- Waukee Northwest, 3:35.86
- Ames, 3:38.15
- Dowling Catholic, 3:38.20
200 Medley Relay
- Cedar Falls, 1:45.73
- Bettendorf, 1:46.71
- Waukee Northwest, 1:48.52
- Linn-Mar, 1:38.79
- Dowling Catholic, 1:49.27