Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Pairings Announced
Three of the five classes of Iowa girls high school volleyball set their respective state tournament fields Tuesday night with regional finals.
Regional champions were crowned in Class 3A, 4A and 5A, as 24 qualifiers advanced to the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.
Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament games begin on Monday, November 3 and conclude with championships later in the week.
The remaining two classes - 1A and 2A - will hold their regional finals on Wednesday.
Two of Three Defending Champions Return to State
Both the 4A and 5A quarterfinals will take place on Monday, November 3 with semifinal games set for Wednesday, November 5. The 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, November 4 with semifinals taking place on Wednesday, November 5.
Pleasant Valley is back to defend its 5A crown, as is Mount Vernon in 3A.
Here are the Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament pairings for 3A, 4A and 5A.
Iowa Girls High School Volleyball State Tournament Pairings
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday, November 4
- Western Christian (37-9) vs. Mount Vernon
- Cherokee (29-7) vs. Humboldt (31-6)
- Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Mid-Prairie (30-9)
- Red Oak (38-2) vs. Kuemper Catholic (31-2)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Western Christian/Mount Vernon winner vs. Cherokee/Humboldt winner
- Davenport Assumption/Mid-Prairie winner vs. Red Oak/Kuemper Catholic winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 4A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 3
- Clear Creek-Amana (41-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-12)
- Dallas Center-Grimes (26-11) vs. North Scott (24-10)
- Sioux Center (28-4) vs. Marion (28-13)
- Pella (31-10) vs. Norwalk (29-11)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Clear Creek-Amana/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/North Scott winner
- Sioux Center/Marion winner vs. Pella/Norwalk winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner
Class 5A
Quarterfinals
Monday, November 3
- Waukee Northwest (35-1) vs. Indianola (27-16)
- Dowling Catholic (18-11) vs. Ankeny (27-8)
- Ankeny Centennial (32-5) vs. Iowa City West (27-5)
- Pleasant Valley (29-5) vs. West Des Moines Valley (27-12)
Semifinals
Wednesday, November 5
- Waukee Northwest/Indianola winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Ankeny winner
- Ankeny Centennial/Iowa City West winner vs. Pleasant Valley/West Des Moines Valley winner
Championship
Thursday, November 6
- Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner