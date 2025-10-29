High School

Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Pairings Announced

Brackets for 3A, 4A, 5A set for state volleyball tournament

Dana Becker

Pleasant Valley players celebrate after a point during a tournament at Ankeny Centennial High School on Aug. 30, 2025, in Ankeny.
Three of the five classes of Iowa girls high school volleyball set their respective state tournament fields Tuesday night with regional finals.

Regional champions were crowned in Class 3A, 4A and 5A, as 24 qualifiers advanced to the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa.

Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament games begin on Monday, November 3 and conclude with championships later in the week.

The remaining two classes - 1A and 2A - will hold their regional finals on Wednesday.

Two of Three Defending Champions Return to State

Both the 4A and 5A quarterfinals will take place on Monday, November 3 with semifinal games set for Wednesday, November 5. The 3A quarterfinals are scheduled for Tuesday, November 4 with semifinals taking place on Wednesday, November 5.

Pleasant Valley is back to defend its 5A crown, as is Mount Vernon in 3A.

Here are the Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament pairings for 3A, 4A and 5A.

Iowa Girls High School Volleyball State Tournament Pairings

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, November 4

  • Western Christian (37-9) vs. Mount Vernon
  • Cherokee (29-7) vs. Humboldt (31-6)
  • Davenport Assumption (25-7) vs. Mid-Prairie (30-9)
  • Red Oak (38-2) vs. Kuemper Catholic (31-2)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Western Christian/Mount Vernon winner vs. Cherokee/Humboldt winner
  • Davenport Assumption/Mid-Prairie winner vs. Red Oak/Kuemper Catholic winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 4A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 3

  • Clear Creek-Amana (41-3) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (19-12)
  • Dallas Center-Grimes (26-11) vs. North Scott (24-10)
  • Sioux Center (28-4) vs. Marion (28-13)
  • Pella (31-10) vs. Norwalk (29-11)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Clear Creek-Amana/Sergeant Bluff-Luton winner vs. Dallas Center-Grimes/North Scott winner
  • Sioux Center/Marion winner vs. Pella/Norwalk winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

Class 5A

Quarterfinals

Monday, November 3

  • Waukee Northwest (35-1) vs. Indianola (27-16)
  • Dowling Catholic (18-11) vs. Ankeny (27-8)
  • Ankeny Centennial (32-5) vs. Iowa City West (27-5)
  • Pleasant Valley (29-5) vs. West Des Moines Valley (27-12)

Semifinals

Wednesday, November 5

  • Waukee Northwest/Indianola winner vs. Dowling Catholic/Ankeny winner
  • Ankeny Centennial/Iowa City West winner vs. Pleasant Valley/West Des Moines Valley winner

Championship

Thursday, November 6

  • Semifinal winner vs. semifinal winner

