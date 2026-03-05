Reigning and defending two-time Class 5A state champion Johnston will have the chance to make it three in a row after eliminating Ankeny on Thursday.

The Dragons posted a 49-39 victory over the Hawks in a semifinal contest from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa as part of the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament.

Up next for Johnston will be Waukee Northwest on Friday night at 6 p.m. The Wolves spoiled a championship game rematch by knocking off Dowling Catholic.

In a battle of NCAA Division I commits, Jenica Lewis of Johnston scored 22 points with eight rebounds, two assists and a steal to get the better of Creighton signee Jayla Williams, who tallied 20 points with four steals and three rebounds.

With the win, Johnston extended its current streak to 78 consecutive games, including eight straight at the state tournament. The overall win streak is third-longest in Iowa girls high school basketball history while the state streak is the fifth-best.

Johnston Forced To Battle Back Against Ankeny In 5A State Semifinals

It appeared as if the top-ranked and No. 1 seed was well on way to an easy victory after going up 13-3 in the first quarter. But Ankeny responded, taking a two-point lead into the half.

Johnston regained control of the game in the third, outscoring the Hawks, 18-9. Arianna Phillips had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, adding three assists, two steals and a block, as Jaliyah Kinnetz scored seven points and Kelli Kalb had eight rebounds, four steals, three assists and three points.

Williams was the lone Ankeny player in double figures, as Allyana Aguirre had nine points with three rebounds. Ainsley Kiene finished with eight rebounds, five points, three steals and two assists.

The Dragons are going for title No. 5 all-time, having also won in 2020 and 2022.

Games at the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Tournament can be streamed live at WatchIGHSAU.com.

Waukee Northwest Claims Rubber Match With Dowling Catholic

Waukee Northwest guard Romey Croatt (32) shoots the ball over around Iowa City West guard/forward Kate Van Waning (5) during the third quarter in the 5A girls state quarterfinal on March 2, 2026, at Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When it mattered the most, Waukee Northwest came up big vs. Dowling Catholic.

The Wolves lost the regular season finale to the Maroons, but avenged that defeat in a big way with a 56-50 overtime victory in the Class 5A semifinals.

With the win, Waukee Northwest advances to Friday night where they will meet two-time defending champion Johnston from the Casey’s Center in Des Moines, Iowa at 6 p.m. The game will stream live on WatchIGHSAU.com .

Romey Croatt led three players in double figures for the Wolves with 12 points, adding five rebounds, three steals and two assists. Sadie McCann had 11 points and six rebounds while Vana Bilic finished with 11 points. Victoria Burpo added nine points, Cassidy Danburg had eight and six boards, and Logan Vogt tallied seven points.

For Dowling Catholic, Ellie Muller had 17 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks in her final game. Muller has signed with Missouri. Adrienne Sears finished with 15 points and six rebounds, as Katie Muller added 15 points and five rebounds.

Waukee Northwest led by four with just under two minutes to play when Bilic sank a jumper. Sears answered and Ellie Muller tied it up at 44-all with 20 seconds left on a layup.

Muller also blocked the potential shot-attempt by the Wolves to force overtime.