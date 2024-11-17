Iowa girls state swimming championships: Grace Hoeper goes out with two state titles as two others double-up
Grace Hoeper will take her talents to Indiana University next year. But first, the Iowa City High standout locked up two individual state swim championships on Saturday in Marshalltown.
Hoeper was one of three to double-up, walking away with two golds each. West Des Moines Dowling, meanwhile, won team honors over Waukee Northwest, Cedar Falls and Bettendorf.
The two titles gave Hoeper five for her career, as she was also named the meet’s most outstanding performer. She won both the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, earning automatic All-American standards in both with her times.
Joining Hoeper as two-event winners were Faith Frantum of Johnston and Hayden Bailey from Waukee Northwest. Frantum won the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, securing All-American consideration in the 200 free.
Bailey and the Wolves won three titles overall, as she claimed the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. Bailey earned All-American consideration in the butterfly. Teammate Willa Hage was the winner of the 200 individual medley, putting down an All-American consideration time in the process.
Bettendorf won two relays with Jaya Stacy, Brielle Andedo and Lillian Andedo on both. Stacy, Jenna Farwell and the Andedos earned automatic All-American status in the 200 freestyle relay while Ella Boehm joined them on the 400 freestyle relay, wchih earned All-American consideration.
Cedar Falls won the other relay, as Mary Flikkema, Paige Wilson, Leah Mason and Taytem Lehmann won the 200 medley relay in All-American consideration time.
Lucy Parson from Waterloo West captured the 100 breaststroke in an automatic All-American time while Grinnell’s Camryn Russell captured diving on Friday night.
Addalyn Worster from Keokuk won two of the para-event titles, placing first in the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Hannah Longmire from Iowa City West won the 50 freestyle while Ally Darter of Dubuque Hempstead won the 100 breaststroke.