Iowa Girls State Swimming: Prelims In The Books
The prelims of the Iowa girls high school state swimming championships took place on Thursday from the campus of the University of Iowa.
For the state championships, qualifiers can earn bids throughout the season by hitting automatic standard times. From there, the fields are filled at regionals, with prelims taking place.
Qualifiers advance to Friday’s finals in both an A bracket and a B bracket, with the A bracket consisting of the Top 8 times from the prelim races. The B bracket takes the next eight to compete against one another.
Big Prelim Day For Waukee Northwest's Hayden Bailey
Waukee Northwest sensation Hayden Bailey earned two top times in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke. She posted an All-American consideration time in the 100 butterfly, as did No. 2 seed Kimber Corwin from Dowling Catholic.
Corwin recorded the fastest 200 individual medley.
Charlee DeJong of West Des Moines Valley also posted two No. 1 seed times out of the prelims, doing so in the 50 free and the 100 free.
Two Earn All-American Consideration in The Pool
Ellie McCorkle of Ames earned an All-American consideration in the 500 freestyle with the fastest prelim time along with Natalie Patee from Sioux City West.
McCorkle’s teammate, Lily Van Der Linden, clocked the fastest 200 free while Lucy Parson of Waterloo West had the quickest 100 breaststroke time.
The diving finals will be held Thursday.
Complete Friday Meet Program, Prelim Results, Live Stream Link
A meet program for the finals on Friday can be found on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union website. Complete prelim results can be found here, along with a live stream link to the swimming action.