Iowa girls state tennis crowns singles, doubles champions
The final serves were dished up Saturday in Iowa girls tennis, as state champions were crowned in Class 1A and 2A in both singles and doubles.
Gabriella Fleming of Cedar Rapids Xavier secured her second consecutive 1A singles title, as she did not drop a set during the two-day event.
Fleming, just a sophomore, has dominated her way to glory, as she handled Columbus Catholic’s Kate Holton in the finals, 6-0, 6-0. Fleming dropped just one game and two sets all season long for the Saints.
Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ruby Smith and Isabel Tobin made it a clean sweep, winning the doubles championship over Izzy Norton and Aidalyn Tott from Dike-New Hartford. Smith and Tobin also beat a pair from Dike-New Hartford in the semifinals.
In 2A, top-seed Kira Smith bested Sescie Haan from Clinton to win the championship. Smith finished the season unbeaten and did not drop a set during state.
The doubles title went to Dowling Catholic’s Grace Frye and Juju Mauro, as they swept Mia Deines and London Taylor from Waukee Northwest.