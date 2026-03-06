Iowa Girls State Tournament: 1A Semifinal Preview

The Class 1A field for the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union was loaded from the start. And now that it is down to four, nothing has changed.

In one semifinal will be top-ranked and No. 1 seed Algona Bishop Garrigan, as they meet Dunkerton. The other pits reigning two-time runner-up Newell-Fonda vs. defending state champion Council Bluffs St. Albert..

Here is a preview of both games in the Class 1A Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Basketball Tournament. The games will stream live online at WatchIGHSAU.com .

Iowa Girls State Basketball Tournament Class 1A Semifinal Previews

Algona Bishop Garrigan (23-2) vs. Dunkerton (23-2), 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 6

Behind Graclyn Eastman’s monster double-double of 24 points and 14 rebounds, the Golden Bears handled Kee, 64-42, in the quarterfinals. Eastman also recorded seven steals and four blocked shots in the win.

Sacha Alesch added 12 points and Emmi Bartolo 10, as Madelyn Tigges had seven blocks, six rebounds, five assists and four points. Bishop Garrigan is at state for the seventh consecutive season, a run that includes back-to-back state titles with Iowa State star Audi Crooks at the forefront.

Dunkerton handed Lynnville-Sully its first loss of the season, 60-39, using a 23-7 run in the first quarter to take control. Ava Fuelling had 22 points, making six 3-pointers, as Kylee Pexa added 14 with eight steals and five assists. Hailey Kipp had a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

Newell-Fonda (23-2) vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert (22-3), 3:15 p.m., Friday, March 6

Last year, Council Bluffs St. Albert and Avah Underwood secured the first state championship in school history with a double-overtime victory over Newell-Fonda. This year, the two will square off with the right to compete for the title.

Defense and balance paced the Mustangs to a 77-58 victory over Saint Ansgar, as Ellie Sievers scored 18, Quinn Sievers had 17 and Rylee Hogrefe added 12. Newell-Fonda forced 32 turnovers in the win.

Underwood had a double-double in a 45-37 victory over Exira-EHK in the quarterfinals. She tallied 11 points with 17 rebounds, adding two steals and two blocks. Eleanor Coughlin, Brooklynn Rutledge and Maeve Ryan combined for 25 points, with Coughlin adding six rebounds, five steals and three assists.