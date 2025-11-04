Iowa Girls State Volleyball: 5A, 4A Quarterfinal Roundup
The final week of the Iowa girls high school volleyball season kicked off on Monday with quarterfinal round action at the state championships for Class 5A and 4A.
All of the matches take place from the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, airing live and free on the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union YouTube Channel and official website.
The 3A, 2A and 1A Iowa girls high school state volleyball tournament quarterfinals will be contested on Tuesday, with all 10 semifinals in the five classes taking place on Wednesday. Championship Thursday will see five state winners crowned.
Iowa Girls High School State Volleyball Roundup
Quarterfinals
Class 5A
Waukee Northwest 3, Indianola 0
The top-ranked Wolves had no trouble advancing, posting a 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 victory over the Indians. The win improved the defending state runners-up to 35-1 on the year, as Leah Janulewicz had 14 kills and Avery Cordes added nine.
Logan Vogt recorded eight kills and 12 digs, as Avery Vogt had 33 assists. Waukee Northwest blocked 10 shots as a team.
For Indianola, they knocked off Waukee Northwest’s city rival Waukee to advance. Lauren Olson tallied seven kills and Madison Grover six.
Ankeny Centennial 3, Iowa City West 0
It took two close sets, but Ankeny Centennial punched its ticket to the semifinals with a sweep over Iowa City West on Monday. Scores were 25-23, 25-17 and 25-23.
Maegen Chesseman had 17 assists and 10 kills for the Jaguars, as Tatem Schmidt recorded 11 kills and two blocks. Sophia Heither added eight kills and three blocks while Mya Lei-Butters had 15 digs.
Sophia Austen had a match-high 16 kills with 17 digs to lead the Trojans, as Cyan Blommer registered 11 kills and 21 digs. Izzie McDonald posted 22 digs.
Ankeny 3, Dowling Catholic 2
It took a full five sets, but Ankeny joined Ankeny Centennial in the semifinals with a victory over Dowling Catholics. Scores were 18-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17 and 15-11.
Hailey Wiedering had 18 kills, Teagan Meyer added nine and Elie Isaacson recorded 26 assists to lead the Hawks. Hailey Flanders chipped in 24 digs and Raquel Risk six kills with two aces.
For the Maroons, Ellie Muller had 15 kills, Kennedy Klein 13 and Kaylie Klein 12.
West Des Moines Valley 3, Pleasant Valley 2
In a back-and-forth affair, West Des Moines Valley prevailed over defending state champion Pleasant Valley in five sets. Scores were 13-25, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20 and 15-13.
The Tigers were down 2-1 before rallying, as Brynn Cibula and Thia Raridon each recorded 14 kills. Kaelynn Wieland had 10 with 26 assists, as both Ryan Connolly and Brooklyn Brown had 10 kills each.
For Pleasant Valley, Isabelle Kremer had 23 kills, Clare Yeggy and Maren Ouellette each had 11, and Mazie Sweers recorded 43 assists.
Class 4A
Clear Creek-Amana 3, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0
Top-seed Clear Creek-Amana made short work out of Sergeant Bluff-Luton picking up a sweep by scores of 25-23, 25-9 and 25-21.
The Clippers improved to 42-3 with the win, as Averie Lower had 17 kills and Bailey Simpson 10 with three blocks. Emily Henderson recorded 35 assists and Kendall Ronnfeldt had 11 digs.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was led by Leiana Eldridge and Bre VanDenTop, who each had 11 kills.
The remaining 4A quarterfinals will be updated as they are completed.