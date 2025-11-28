Iowa Hawkeye Standout Shines Hours After Wife Gives Birth
It has been an incredible senior season for one former Iowa high school football standout at the college level.
But the last 24 hours have been even more of a whirlwind of emotion.
Aaron Graves, who led Southeast Valley High School to a state football title and was a multi-sport standout, anchored the defense for Iowa in a convincing 40-16 victory over rival Nebraska on Friday in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Hawkeye Defensive Standout, Wife Welcome First Child
Hours earlier, Graves and his wife, Hawkeye women’s soccer player Aubrey (Hahn) Graves, welcomed a baby boy. According to Chad Leistikow, Grayson Graves was born on Thanksgiving Day at a little after 3 p.m.
Graves made his way to Lincoln, arriving around 10:30 p.m. the night before, roughly 12 hours before kickoff.
The senior defensive lineman finished with two tackles and a pass defended, as Iowa held Nebraska out of the end zone over the duration of the second half, improving to 8-4 with the win.
Aaron Graves Has Had Breakout Senior Season
Graves has had a big final season on the gridiron for Iowa, registering five sacks with an interception. He nearly returned the interception for a touchdown vs. Wisconsin. Graves has recorded sacks against Albany, Indiana, USC and two vs. Minnesota.
Graves, a native of Dayton, Iowa, played football and basketball, wrestled, and competed on the Southeast Valley track and field team in high school. He was tabbed the MaxPreps Male National Athlete of the Year.
In 2022, Graves stepped into the defensive line rotation for the Hawkeyes and never left. He has played in 51 games, making 25 starts while recording 121 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss, 16.5 sacks, six passes defended, five passes broken up, four forced fumbles and the one interception.
The game featured several former Iowa high school football standouts making an impact, as Kuemper Catholic graduate DJ Vonnahme caught a touchdown and led the Hawkeyes with three receptions for 91 yards.
Hawkeyes Now Await Bowl Destination
Reece Vander Zee, who played at Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, caught two passes for 53 yards. Xavier Nwankpa, a Southeast Polk standout, had five tackles and Vander Zee’s high school teammate, Zach Lutmer, had five tackles with a tackle for loss and a pass defended.
Karson Sharar, an Iowa Falls-Alden graduate, recorded five tackles.
Iowa will now await its bowl destination, as the Music City Bowl is the most likely landing spot for Kirk Ferentz.