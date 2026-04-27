Iowa High School Announces Move To New Athletic Conference

An Iowa high school has announced plans to switch conferences in the near future.

Oskaloosa High School will depart the Little Hawkeye Conference and join the Southeast Conference beginning with the 2028-29 school year, according to a report by Colin Peters of the Oskaloosa Herald.

The move is pending school board approval.

“Oskaloosa Schools announces that Oskaloosa will leave the Little Hawkeye Conference to join the Southeast Conference starting in 2028-29,” Peters posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.

BREAKING: Oskaloosa Schools announces that Oskaloosa will leave the Little Hawkeye Conference to join the Southeast Conference starting in 2028-29, pending school board approval. — Colin Peters (@ColinPetersOH) April 27, 2026

Oskaloosa Has Twice Before Been Part Of Southeast Conference In Iowa High School Athletics

Back in 1995-96, Oskaloosa applied for membership in the Little Hawkeye Conference, but was denied after the elimination of the South Central Conference. They joined the Southeast Seven, which is now the Southeast Conference.

Three years later, the Little Hawkeye Conference accepted the Indians to join them from the Southeast Seven Conference, as the league stood eight in 2000 with Boone, Grinnell, Knoxville, Norwalk, Pella, Pella Christian and Waukee also competing in the Little Hawkeye Conference alongside Oskaloosa.

Plenty Of Shifting Going On In Terms Of Conference Alignment In Iowa High School Athletics

Over the past several months, conference realignment has taken center stage in Iowa high school athletics. Ames Community School District announced in April 2025 that they will leave the Iowa Alliance Conference for the Little Hawkeye Conference starting in 2026-27.

That same year, Des Moines Christian School will join the Little Hawkeye Conference from the West Central Activities Conference.

Other Schools Also Leaving Little Hawkeye Conference

In addition to losing Oskaloosa, Pella Community School District is exiting for the Raccoon River Conference starting in 2027-28.

The Southeast Conference was first founded in 1958, with the league currently consisting of Burlington, Fairfield, Fort Madison, Keokuk, Mount Pleasant and Washington. Former members include Centerville, Davis County, Ottumwa, Davenport Assumption, Muscatine, Bettendorf and Quincy Catholic out of Illinois.

Oskaloosa previously competed as a member of the Southeast Conference from 1969-1983, and again from 1996-1998.

Burlington is currently the largest school district in the Southeast Conference, checking in at 821 students during the 2024-25 school year.