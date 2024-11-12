Iowa High School Athletic Association to induct seven into hall of fame during state football championships
Six former standout football players and one referee will be honored during the upcoming Iowa state football championships as the Iowa High School Athleic Association Hall of Fame Class of 2024.
Marshalltown's Chanse Creekmur, Lynnville-Sully's Jeff Criswell, Jon McLaughlin from Sigourney-Keota, Roger "RJ" Meyer of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, Luke Vander Sanden from West Lyon and Brandon Wegher of Sioux City Bishop Heelan will be inducted into the football hall of fame. Meanwhile, Chris Girres of Council Bluffs will go into the officials hall of fame.
The six former players will be honored during halftime of Friday's Class 5A championship game from Cedar Falls and the UNI-Dome. Girres will be honored during halftime of Thursday's 4A title contest.
Starting in 1980, the IHSAA began the process of honoring former players for their on and off the field accomplishments through being inducted into the hall of fame.
Below is more information on each honoree:
Chanse Creekmur, Marshalltown
Quarterback behind record-breaking offense that led Bobcats to Class 4A championship game in 2009. Two-year letterwinner who threw for 3,589 yards, 256 completions, 35 touchdowns as a senior, winning all-state and CIML player of the year honors. Marshalltown’s all-time leading scorer in basketball (20.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists per game in career) who attended Arizona State and played basketball (2010-12), then Iowa State and football (2012-14).
Jeff Criswell, Lynnville-Sully
Searsboro native was a standout quarterback for the Hawks and a two-time all-conference player before graduating in 1982, and transforming into a 146-game starter in the NFL at offensive tackle. After playing four sports for Lynnville-Sully, he attended Graceland, moving from tight end to offensive line, became Graceland and NAIA Hall of Fame selection. Signed by Indianapolis in 1987, played for Colts, Jets, Chiefs through 1998.
Jon McLaughlin, Sigourney-Keota
All-state running back for semifinal and title teams (2004-05) who logged 4,878 rushing yards and 77 touchdowns in varsity career. Three-time state qualifier and two-time medal winner in wrestling. Attended Iowa Central before joining U.S. Army, serving as special forces with tours in Afghanistan – including a 2016 incident with an improvised explosive device causing life-threatening injuries – and Iraq. McLaughlin medically retired in 2021 as Sergeant First Class and has received the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, and numerous other medals for his service.
Roger “RJ” Meyer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
Star fullback and linebacker for 1996 runner-up who rushed for 3,187 yards and 35 touchdowns, and recorded 272 tackles in three-year varsity career. Senior playoff run as 3A player of the year included nine rushing touchdowns and 40 solo tackles in first three rounds. Played linebacker at Iowa for Hayden Fry and Kirk Ferentz, recording 229 career tackles and part of senior leadership team in 2001.
Luke Vander Sanden, West Lyon
Two-time all-state lineman who starred for West Lyon on both offense and defense on the 1998 and 1999 championship teams. Lost one game in last two seasons and went 32-2 as a varsity player, cited by Jay Roozeboom as best lineman of his coaching career. Became a three-year letterwinner on Iowa State’s offensive line, winning two bowl games and earning ISU Scholar-Athlete Award.
Brandon Wegher, Bishop Heelan, Sioux City
Three-time all-state running back who led the Crusaders to 2008 title in Class 3A and rushed for 6,825 yards and 105 touchdowns in varsity career. Rushed for state record 3,238 yards in senior season, also kicking and playing defense. Went on to play at Iowa and Morningside, setting Hawkeye freshman rushing record before becoming Morningside’s all-time leading rusher.
Chris Girres, Council Bluffs
Football, basketball, baseball official for IHSAA who has worked in 24 football playoffs over 28 years, plus five state basketball tournaments. Began assigning officials in 2004 and now serves four conferences in southwest Iowa for football and basketball. He also has worked NAIA basketball and football, and NCAA Division II football, working postseason events at both levels.