Number Of Iowa High School Football Prospects Commit To FCS Programs

Over the past few weeks, several Iowa high school football players have made their college decisions known.

That includes Sioux City East High School’s Chris Ford, Johnston High School’s Evan Gossling and Bennett Stecker of Spirit Lake High School.

Ford committed to South Dakota over offers from both Northern Iowa and Illinois State.

“Yotes country let’s get it!,” Ford posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

A multi-sport and multi-purpose threat for the Black Raiders, Ford caught 39 passes for 661 yards and four touchdowns last fall, averaging almost 17 yards per reception. He recorded 47.5 tackles on defense, with 33 solo stops, forced a fumble, recovered a fumble, picked off two passes and had over 600 return yards.

On those kickoff and punt returns, Ford took five of them back for touchdowns, including three kickoff returns. He was named all-state by High School On SI Iowa last season.

As a sophomore, he had over 30 tackles on defense and picked off five passes, averaging 25.4 yards per kickoff return and 10 yards per punt return.

Johnston’s Evan Gossling Staying Close To Home

Gossling committed to the University of Northern Iowa, as he will make the short trip from the Des Moines area to Cedar Falls.

“I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career a the University of Northern Iowa!” Gossling posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Thank you to my family, friends, coaches and everyone who has helped me along this journey.”

I am extremely excited to announce that I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Northern Iowa! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has helped me along this journey. EVER LOYAL🟣🟡#committed @UNIFootball pic.twitter.com/1xLeDmw9mN — Evan Gossling (@evangossling32) May 28, 2026

As a junior, Gossling had 12.5 tackles, with 11 solo stops, 4.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks. He also forced a fumble.

The 6-foot-3, 240-pounder carries a grade point average of 4.03 and was a first team all-district selection last year.

Bennett Stecker Following Family Tradition Of Playing College Football

Stecker is the latest member of his family to commit to play college football, doing so to the University of North Dakota.

“COMMITTED!!” Stecker posted on X (formerly known as Twitter). “I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota to continue my academic and football career. Grateful for my teammates, family and coaches that have walked alongside me. Time to work!”

COMMITTED!!🦅



I am incredibly excited to announce my commitment to the University of North Dakota to continue my academic and football career.



Grateful for my teammates, family, and coaches that have walked alongside me. Time to work! #JYD @Coach_SchmidtE @ghaugii7 @UNDfootball pic.twitter.com/SNhjZKunia — Bennett Stecker (@BennettStecker) June 2, 2026

His older brothers, Ethan Stecker and Dylan Stecker, are at Iowa State and Iowa, respectively. Ethan Stecker is a linebacker for the Cyclones and Dylan Stecker a wide receiver for the Hawkeyes.

Stecker had offers from Wake Forest, Air Force, Army West Point and Western Michigan, four FBS-level programs. He has also picked up offers from Dartmouth and Northern Iowa.

The 6-foot-5, 202-pounder caught 19 passes for 224 yards and two touchdowns on offense as a junior for the Indians. He had 28.5 tackles, with 23 solo stops, nine tackles for loss and two quarterback sacks on defense last season.