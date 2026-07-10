Iowa High School Baseball 2026 Postseason Brackets, Matchups, Schedule
The Iowa (IHSAA) high school baseball 2026 postseason continues this week with the district championships and substate championships in Class 1A and Class 2A.
The Class 3A and Class 4A first round begins on Friday.
Eight teams from each classification will advance to the state tournament. The tournament is currently scheduled for July 20-24 in Carroll (1A, 2A) and Cedar Rapids (3A, 4A).
CLASS 1A BRACKETS
Substate 1 (select to view full bracket details)
Ramsen St. Mary's vs. MMCRU
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbrine
Substate 2
Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills
Gehlen Catholic vs. Kinglsey-Pierson
Substate 3
Saint Ansgar vs. North Butler
Ankeny Christian vs. AGWSR
Substate 4
South Winneshiek vs. Starmont
Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley
Substate 5
North Linn vs. Maquoketa Valley
East Buchanan vs. Janesville
Substate 6
Sigourney vs. Burlington Notre Dame
Lynnville-Surly vs. Baxter
Substate 7
Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. East Union
Moravia vs. Pekin
Substate 8
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. AHSTW
Mount Ayr vs. Lenox
CLASS 2A BRACKETS
Substate 1
West Lyon vs. Okoboji
Hinton vs. Western Christian
Substate 2
Pocahontas Area vs. Forest City
Roland-story vs. Ogden
Substate 3
Waukon vs. Denver
Cascade vs. Anamosa
Substate 4
Marquette Catholic vs. Durant
Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis
Substate 5
Albia vs. Central Lee
Pleasantville vs. Grand View Christian
Substate 6
Van Meter vs. PCM
Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic
Substate 7
Grundy Center vs. West Marshall
Kuemper Catholic vs. Ridge View
Substate 8
Unity Christian vs. MVAOCOU
Underwood vs. Red Oak
CLASS 3A BRACKETS
Substate 1
MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Le Mars
Spencer vs. Sioux Center
Bishop Heelan vs. Storm Lake
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll
Substate 2
North Polk vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL
Gilbert vs. Webster City
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Nevada
Algona vs. Humboldt
Substate 3
Wahlert-Catholic vs. Center Point-Urbana
Decorah vs. West Deleware
Clear Creek Amana vs. Washington
Benton vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Substate 4
Western Dubuque vs. Charles City
Central DeWitt vs. Mount Vernon
Independence vs. Iowa Falls-Alden
Grinnell vs. West Liberty
Substate 5
Solon vs. Keokuk
Williamsburg vs. Fairfield
Assumption vs. Maquoketa
Burlington vs. Mount Pleasant
Substate 6
Marion vs. Fort Madison
Knoxville vs. Oskaloosa
Saydel vs. Newton
Bondurant-Farrar vs. Pella
Substate 7
Xavier vs. South Tama County
Des Moines Christian vs. ADM
Ballard vs. Perry
Boone vs. Clear Lake
Substate 8
Carlisle vs. Clarke Community
Winterset vs. Creston
Harlan Community vs. Atlantic
Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood
CLASS 4A BRACKETS
Substate 1
Sioux City East vs. Sioux City West
Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson
Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Sioux City North
Substate 2
Waukee vs. Des Moines Lincoln
Fort Dodge vs. Waterloo West
Mason City vs. Ames
Substate 3
Johnston vs. Marshalltown
Urbandale vs. Dowling Catholic
Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ankeny
Substate 4
Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Valley vs. Des Moines East
Ankeny Centennial vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Substate 5
Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo East
Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City West
Substate 6
PLeasant Valley vs. Davenport West
Davenport North vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Bettendorf vs. Muscatine
Substate 7
Prairie vs. Davenport Central
Iowa City Liberty vs. North Scott
Dubuque Senior vs. Clinton
Substate 8
Indianola vs. Des Moines North
Waukee Northwest vs. Norwalk
Ottumwa vs. Iowa City High
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Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.Follow @Butler917