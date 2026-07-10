Iowa High School Baseball 2026 Postseason Brackets, Matchups, Schedule

The Iowa (IHSAA) high school baseball 2026 postseason continues this week with the district championships and substate championships in Class 1A and Class 2A.

The Class 3A and Class 4A first round begins on Friday.

Eight teams from each classification will advance to the state tournament. The tournament is currently scheduled for July 20-24 in Carroll (1A, 2A) and Cedar Rapids (3A, 4A).

CLASS 1A BRACKETS

Substate 1 (select to view full bracket details)

Ramsen St. Mary's vs. MMCRU

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbrine

Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills

Gehlen Catholic vs. Kinglsey-Pierson

Saint Ansgar vs. North Butler

Ankeny Christian vs. AGWSR

South Winneshiek vs. Starmont

Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley

North Linn vs. Maquoketa Valley

East Buchanan vs. Janesville

Sigourney vs. Burlington Notre Dame

Lynnville-Surly vs. Baxter

Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. East Union

Moravia vs. Pekin

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. AHSTW

Mount Ayr vs. Lenox

CLASS 2A BRACKETS

West Lyon vs. Okoboji

Hinton vs. Western Christian

Pocahontas Area vs. Forest City

Roland-story vs. Ogden

Waukon vs. Denver

Cascade vs. Anamosa

Marquette Catholic vs. Durant

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis

Albia vs. Central Lee

Pleasantville vs. Grand View Christian

Van Meter vs. PCM

Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic

Grundy Center vs. West Marshall

Kuemper Catholic vs. Ridge View

Unity Christian vs. MVAOCOU

Underwood vs. Red Oak

CLASS 3A BRACKETS

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Le Mars

Spencer vs. Sioux Center

Bishop Heelan vs. Storm Lake

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll

North Polk vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Gilbert vs. Webster City

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Nevada

Algona vs. Humboldt

Wahlert-Catholic vs. Center Point-Urbana

Decorah vs. West Deleware

Clear Creek Amana vs. Washington

Benton vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Western Dubuque vs. Charles City

Central DeWitt vs. Mount Vernon

Independence vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Grinnell vs. West Liberty

Solon vs. Keokuk

Williamsburg vs. Fairfield

Assumption vs. Maquoketa

Burlington vs. Mount Pleasant

Marion vs. Fort Madison

Knoxville vs. Oskaloosa

Saydel vs. Newton

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Pella

Xavier vs. South Tama County

Des Moines Christian vs. ADM

Ballard vs. Perry

Boone vs. Clear Lake

Carlisle vs. Clarke Community

Winterset vs. Creston

Harlan Community vs. Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

Sioux City East vs. Sioux City West

Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson

Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Sioux City North

Waukee vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Fort Dodge vs. Waterloo West

Mason City vs. Ames

Johnston vs. Marshalltown

Urbandale vs. Dowling Catholic

Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ankeny

Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Valley vs. Des Moines East

Ankeny Centennial vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo East

Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City West

PLeasant Valley vs. Davenport West

Davenport North vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Bettendorf vs. Muscatine

Prairie vs. Davenport Central

Iowa City Liberty vs. North Scott

Dubuque Senior vs. Clinton

Indianola vs. Des Moines North

Waukee Northwest vs. Norwalk

Ottumwa vs. Iowa City High