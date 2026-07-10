Skip to main content
High School

Iowa High School Baseball 2026 Postseason Brackets, Matchups, Schedule

See matchups for the upcoming district and substate championships
Jack Butler|
Sioux City East Baseball/X

The Iowa (IHSAA) high school baseball 2026 postseason continues this week with the district championships and substate championships in Class 1A and Class 2A.

The Class 3A and Class 4A first round begins on Friday.

Eight teams from each classification will advance to the state tournament. The tournament is currently scheduled for July 20-24 in Carroll (1A, 2A) and Cedar Rapids (3A, 4A).

CLASS 1A BRACKETS

Substate 1 (select to view full bracket details)

Ramsen St. Mary's vs. MMCRU

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbrine

Substate 2

Newman Catholic vs. Lake Mills

Gehlen Catholic vs. Kinglsey-Pierson

Substate 3

Saint Ansgar vs. North Butler

Ankeny Christian vs. AGWSR

Substate 4

South Winneshiek vs. Starmont

Don Bosco vs. Wapsie Valley

Substate 5

North Linn vs. Maquoketa Valley

East Buchanan vs. Janesville

Substate 6

Sigourney vs. Burlington Notre Dame

Lynnville-Surly vs. Baxter

Substate 7

Martensdale-St. Mary's vs. East Union

Moravia vs. Pekin

Substate 8

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. AHSTW

Mount Ayr vs. Lenox

CLASS 2A BRACKETS

Substate 1

West Lyon vs. Okoboji

Hinton vs. Western Christian

Substate 2

Pocahontas Area vs. Forest City

Roland-story vs. Ogden

Substate 3

Waukon vs. Denver

Cascade vs. Anamosa

Substate 4

Marquette Catholic vs. Durant

Regina Catholic vs. Mediapolis

Substate 5

Albia vs. Central Lee

Pleasantville vs. Grand View Christian

Substate 6

Van Meter vs. PCM

Beckman Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic

Substate 7

Grundy Center vs. West Marshall

Kuemper Catholic vs. Ridge View

Substate 8

Unity Christian vs. MVAOCOU

Underwood vs. Red Oak

CLASS 3A BRACKETS

Substate 1

MOC-Floyd Valley vs. Le Mars

Spencer vs. Sioux Center

Bishop Heelan vs. Storm Lake

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carroll

Substate 2

North Polk vs. Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Gilbert vs. Webster City

Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Nevada

Algona vs. Humboldt

Substate 3

Wahlert-Catholic vs. Center Point-Urbana

Decorah vs. West Deleware

Clear Creek Amana vs. Washington

Benton vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Substate 4

Western Dubuque vs. Charles City

Central DeWitt vs. Mount Vernon

Independence vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Grinnell vs. West Liberty

Substate 5

Solon vs. Keokuk

Williamsburg vs. Fairfield

Assumption vs. Maquoketa

Burlington vs. Mount Pleasant

Substate 6

Marion vs. Fort Madison

Knoxville vs. Oskaloosa

Saydel vs. Newton

Bondurant-Farrar vs. Pella

Substate 7

Xavier vs. South Tama County

Des Moines Christian vs. ADM

Ballard vs. Perry

Boone vs. Clear Lake

Substate 8

Carlisle vs. Clarke Community

Winterset vs. Creston

Harlan Community vs. Atlantic

Denison-Schleswig vs. Glenwood

CLASS 4A BRACKETS

Substate 1

Sioux City East vs. Sioux City West

Lewis Central vs. Council Bluffs Jefferson

Council Bluffs Lincoln vs. Sioux City North

Substate 2

Waukee vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Fort Dodge vs. Waterloo West

Mason City vs. Ames

Substate 3

Johnston vs. Marshalltown

Urbandale vs. Dowling Catholic

Des Moines Roosevelt vs. Ankeny

Substate 4

Cedar Falls vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Valley vs. Des Moines East

Ankeny Centennial vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Substate 5

Cedar Rapids Kennedy vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

Southeast Polk vs. Waterloo East

Linn-Mar vs. Iowa City West

Substate 6

PLeasant Valley vs. Davenport West

Davenport North vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Bettendorf vs. Muscatine

Substate 7

Prairie vs. Davenport Central

Iowa City Liberty vs. North Scott

Dubuque Senior vs. Clinton

Substate 8

Indianola vs. Des Moines North

Waukee Northwest vs. Norwalk

Ottumwa vs. Iowa City High

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Jack Butler
JACK BUTLER

Jack Butler is the Regional Editor of the Midwest for SBLive/High School on SI. Jack has covered high school sports in Oregon, Arizona and Minnesota.

Share on XFollow @Butler917
Home/Iowa