Iowa high school baseball: 5 storylines entering the week
The Iowa high school baseball tournament begins on Monday, July 21, as Class 1A and 2A compete in Carroll while 3A and 4A are in Sioux City.
Over the course of the week, the field will be cut down from eight to two, with championship games in all four classifications set for Friday, July 25.
As we enter the state tournament, here are five storylines to keep in mind:
1. Can Johnston send Michael Barta out with another title?
The Dragons have become one of the premier programs in the state with Barta at the controls. Before the start of the season, though, he announced plans to step down and return to Carroll.
Under Barta, Johnston has claimed five state championships, including titles in 2022 and again in 2023. They also won an 11th straight CIML regular season championship this past summer.
The field in 4A is as wide-open as ever, as Johnston is the second-highest ranked team behind host Sioux City East. The Dragons lost to eventual champions Cedar Rapids Kennedy in the semifinals last year, 8-7, denying them a chance to three-peat.
2. Can either Lynnville-Sully or Underwood repeat?
While the 2024 3A and 4A champions were eliminated in substate action in North Polk and Cedar Rapids Kennedy, defending champs Lynnville-Sully in 1A and Underwood in 2A survived the postseason gauntlet.
Underwood is led by one of the top players in the state in Garrett Luett, as he is hitting .619 while also earning 10 wins on the mound with a state-best 122 strikeouts. His batting average is also tops in the state as is his on-base percentage, slugging percentage and times being struck out (once).
Lynnville-Sully has an ace of its own in senior Carson Maston, as he contributed three-RBI and a double in the finals last year to defeat Remsen St. Mary’s, the No. 1 ranked team throughout the season. The Hawks are also back in the quarterfinals, and a championship game rematch could be on the horizon if both survive and advance.
3. How will opposing teams pitch to home run king Kamden Jorgensen?
The junior from Saydel hit a state-leading 14 home runs this year, positioning himself as a player to watch. Jorgensen played for Carlisle last summer, hitting .255 with four homers and 21 RBI in 34 games.
Heading into state, he has boosted his batting average to .408 with 45 RBI and 11 doubles to go along with the home runs.
Saydel opens the 3A quarterfinals against Davenport Assumption, who has a pitching staff with a team earned run average of 3.68.
4. Can Dubuque Wahlert complete the football-baseball double-double?
In the fall, Dubuque Wahlert captured the first state football title in program history, besting Humboldt in the 3A final. Now, they are looking to win the first state baseball title for the school.
The Golden Eagles have made it to the elite eight three straight seasons and four times since 2021. Last year, they lost to Bishop Heelan in the semifinals, 6-3.
Dubuque Wahlert is as sound as they come, hitting .330 as a team with 12 homers, 71 doubles and 11 triples. They have scored 368 runs, stolen 58 bases and have a team earned run average of 1.91 with 297 strikeouts.
5. Will a “host” school hoist the championship?
While neither Carroll or Carroll Kuemper advanced, both the 3A and 4A fields have a “host” school set for action in Sioux City.
Top-seeded Sioux City East reached the quarterfinals in 4A while 2024 runner-up Sioux City Bishop Heelan earned a spot in 3A.
The Black Raiders are led by standout Cal Jepsen, as the junior is hitting .434 with seven home runs to go along with a 4-0 record, 39 strikeouts and 0.33 earned run average on the mound.
As for Heelan, they won it all in 2001 and again in 2005, and will play in the same stadium - Lewis and Clark Park - as where they won three postseason games already this year.