Iowa High School Baseball: Class 1A, 2A Substate Finals

Half of the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament brackets will be decided on Tuesday, July 14 when Class 1A and Class 2A substate finals hit the diamond.

Both the Class 1A and Class 2A state baseball tournaments begin Monday, July 20 from Carroll, Iowa and Merchant Park.

Neutral sites will be the host school for the elimination games around the state.

In Class 1A, Logan-Magnolia takes on Remsen St. Mary’s from Sioux City East High School, Le Mars Gehlen Catholic battles Mason City Newman Catholic in Algona, Don Bosco faces off against South Winneshiek on the campus of Wartburg College from Waverly, Janesville squares off with North Linn at Independence High School, Moravia meets Martensdale-St. Marys at Knoxville High School, Lynnville-Sully plays Burlington Notre Dame in Ottumwa, Ankeny Christian gets Saint Ansgar from Mason City’s Roosevelt Field and Lenox plays Coon Rapids-Bayard in West Des Moines at Valley High School.

The reigning Class 1A state champion is Saint Ansgar, who knocked off Martensdale-St. Marys in the finals, 4-1.

Defending Class 2A State Champion Pleasantville In Finals

Pleasantville, the defending Class 2A state baseball champion, will head to Oskaloosa to play Albia for a spot in the elite eight.

Ridge View squares off against Grundy Center in Boone at Memorial Park, Roland-Story plays Pocahontas Area in Clarion, Dyersville Beckman Catholic takes on PCM in Marshalltown, Hinton and West Lyon battle in Sheldon, Underwood and Unity Christian play the second game of a doubleheader hosted by Sioux City East, Cascade meets Denver at Stryten Energy Field in Manchester and Mediapolis gets Durant at West Liberty High School.

All of the games below start at 7 p.m. other than Logan-Magnolia vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, which starts at 5 pm.

Iowa High School Baseball Substate Championships

Class 1A

Logan-Magnolia vs. Remsen St. Mary’s at Sioux City

Le Mars Gehlen Catholic vs. Mason City Newman Catholic at Algona

Don Bosco vs. South Winneshiek at Waverly

Janesville vs. North Linn at Independence

Moravia vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Knoxville

Lynnville-Sully vs. Burlington Notre Dame at Ottumwa

Ankeny Christian vs. Saint Ansgar at Mason City

Lenox vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard at West Des Moines

Class 2A

Ridge View vs. Grundy Center at Boone

Roland-Story vs. Pocahontas Area at Clarion

Dyersville Beckman Catholic vs. PCM at Marshalltown

Pleasantville vs. Albia at Oskaloosa

Hinton vs. West Lyon at Sheldon

Underwood vs. Unity Christian at Sioux City

Cascade vs. Denver at Manchester

Mediapolis vs. Durant at West Liberty