Iowa High School Baseball Player Selected No. 1 In Big League Wiffle Ball Draft

For one Iowa high school baseball player, the summer is going to be extremely busy and chaotic.

Mount Vernon High School senior Cael Foreman is set to help his team compete on the diamond over the next several months. As the lone state still playing summer baseball, Foreman will need to balance his time because he was recently selected to play in the Big League Wiffle Ball league in Atlanta.

Foreman was actually picked No. 1 overall in the Big League Wiffle Ball Draft, going to the San Diego Orcas.

“I’ve played baseball my whole life,” Foreman told KCRG. “A lot of kids played wiffle ball. I feel like everyone did when they were a kid. I kind of fell in love with how much the pitches moved.”

Top Pick In Big League Wiffle Ball Draft Plays For Iowa High School

Foreman is a standout on the mound for baseball, going 4-3 with 24 strikeouts in 12 appearances with five starts and four saves as a junior for Mount Vernon. Opponents hit just .248 off him, as he also contributed 11 hits and 11 runs scored.

As a sophomore, the Coe College commit was 3-4 with three saves and 55 strikeouts in 14 appearances, making nine starts.

“The difference between baseball and wiffle ball is you’re allowed to mark up the ball and do whatever you want to it,” Foreman said. “That makes it pretty much move away from the holes in any direction you throw it.

Cael Foreman Will Balance Big League Wiffle Ball With High School Season

It all starts June 7 for Foreman, as he will head to Atlanta for several wiffle ball games before returning home for a doubleheader with Mount Vernon the following day against Center Point-Urbana at Ash Park Baseball Field.

Players, including Foreman, of Big League Wiffle Ball are paid athletes.

“It’s a kid’s game at the end of the day,” he said. “It’s wiffleball. It’s fun. It’s plastic baseball.”

Big League Wiffle Ball Airs Live On ESPN Networks

Big League Wiffle Ball games stream live on ESPN+ and air on ESPN2. There are 10 teams total in the league. The mission of Big League Wiffle Ball according to the website is, “To elevate wiffle ball to the next level by creating the most entertaining, competitive and accessible sports league in America.

“We believe the simplicity of wiffle ball is what makes it special - anyone can lpay, but only the best compete in BLW.”

From 2020-2025, BLW held a backyard league every summer and hosted major tournaments. In the fall of 2025, the BLW league was launched in Atlanta. There will be an All-Star Game in St. Louis and the World Series in Orlando.

Kevin Costner, the star of the movie Field of Dreams , which was filmed in Iowa, purchased one of the first teams in the league.