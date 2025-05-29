Iowa high school baseball preseason rankings revealed
The preseason Iowa high school baseball rankings have been made public from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Coming in at the No. 1 positions in their respective classifications are Iowa City High (Class 4A), Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A).
Here are the preseason rankings for Iowa high school baseball from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION PRESEASON RANKINGS
(May 28, 2025)
Class 4A
1. Iowa City High; 2. Johnston; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Waukee; 5. Pleasant Valley; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Ottumwa; 8. Sioux City East; 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Indianola; Iowa City Liberty; Linn-Mar; Southeast Polk.
Class 3A
1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Bishop Heelan; 5. Algona; 6. Western Dubuque; 7. Clear Creek-Amana; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. North Polk.
Others receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar; Boone; Davenport Assumption; Grinnell; Harlan.
Class 2A
1. Underwood; 2. Unity Christian; 3. Pleasantville; 4. West Lyon; 5. Northeast; 6. Chariton; 7. Wilton; 8. Van Meter; 9. New Hampton; 10. Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Others receiving votes: Dyersville Beckman; Cascade; Estherville-Lincoln Central; Mid-Prairie; West Marshall.
Class 1A
1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Saint Ansgar; 3. North Linn; 4. Sigourney; 5. Martensdale-St. Marys; 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 7. Bedford; 8. Don Bosco; 9. Woodbine; 10. Lynnville-Sully.
Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield; Bishop Garrigan; Hillcrest Academy; Mason City Newman; Wapsie Valley.