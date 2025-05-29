Iowa high school baseball preseason rankings revealed

High School

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Kennedy is ranked ninth in the Iowa high school baseball Class 4A preseason Top 10.
Cedar Rapids Kennedy is ranked ninth in the Iowa high school baseball Class 4A preseason Top 10.

The preseason Iowa high school baseball rankings have been made public from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.

Coming in at the No. 1 positions in their respective classifications are Iowa City High (Class 4A), Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A).

Here are the preseason rankings for Iowa high school baseball from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION PRESEASON RANKINGS

(May 28, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Iowa City High; 2. Johnston; 3. Dallas Center-Grimes; 4. Waukee; 5. Pleasant Valley; 6. Waukee Northwest; 7. Ottumwa; 8. Sioux City East; 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 10. Cedar Rapids Prairie.

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Indianola; Iowa City Liberty; Linn-Mar; Southeast Polk.

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Bishop Heelan; 5. Algona; 6. Western Dubuque; 7. Clear Creek-Amana; 8. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. North Polk.

Others receiving votes: Bondurant-Farrar; Boone; Davenport Assumption; Grinnell; Harlan.

Class 2A

1. Underwood; 2. Unity Christian; 3. Pleasantville; 4. West Lyon; 5. Northeast; 6. Chariton; 7. Wilton; 8. Van Meter; 9. New Hampton; 10. Sumner-Fredericksburg.

Others receiving votes: Dyersville Beckman; Cascade; Estherville-Lincoln Central; Mid-Prairie; West Marshall.

Class 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Saint Ansgar; 3. North Linn; 4. Sigourney; 5. Martensdale-St. Marys; 6. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 7. Bedford; 8. Don Bosco; 9. Woodbine; 10. Lynnville-Sully.

Others receiving votes: Akron-Westfield; Bishop Garrigan; Hillcrest Academy; Mason City Newman; Wapsie Valley.

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

