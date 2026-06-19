Iowa High School Baseball Stats: Leaders On The Diamond This Summer

As we work through the month of June, things are starting to heat up on the diamond around Iowa high school baseball.

With the start of postseason play just around the corner in July, teams are working to get prepared for the stretch run.

High School On SI Iowa has a Top 25 state power ranking while the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association releases weekly class-by-class rankings.

Here are leaders as of June 17, 2026 for several major hitting and pitching categories. Stats are from those uploaded to the Bound website.

Iowa High School Baseball Leaders

Home Runs

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 9

Colton Roemmich, West Des Moines Valley, 9

Brandon Bea, Davenport North, 8

Kamden Jorgensen, Saydel, 8

Gabe Blanshan, Urbandale, 7

Running Batted In

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 38

West Cole, Mason City Newman Catholic, 37

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 36

Chance Georgius, Roland-Story, 34

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 34

Stolen Bases

Aiden Ferry, Roland-Story, 38

Tate Garman, Algona, 33

Titan Foster, Nodaway Valley, 32

Tate Moulton, Grand View Christian, 30

Cael Wishman, Baxter, 29

Runs Scored

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 45

Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, 43

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 41

Kolton Schiltz, Fort Dodge, 40

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 39

Hits

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 39

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 38

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 36

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 35

Lucas Kelley, Des Moines Roosevelt, 34

Doubles

Joe Nilles, Sioux City North, 13

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 13

Lucas Kelley, Des Moines Roosevelt, 12

Brett Harris, Western Dubuque, 12

Brooks Bond, Lewis Central, 11

Triples

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, 7

Will Nesler, Ankeny Centennial, 5

Jacob Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, 5

Lucas Kelley, Des Moines Roosevelt, 5

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 4

Total Bases

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, 68

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, 68

Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, 67

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, 65

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, 62

Pitching Wins

Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 9

Chase White, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, 7

Colton Moffit, Baxter, 7

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 6

Aidan Nielsen, Don Bosco, 6

Earned Run Average (min. 18 innings pitched)

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, 0.00

Luke Vestal, Pleasantville, 0.00

Ryan Stedman, West Des Moines Valley, 0.24

Will Litton, Iowa City Regina Catholic, 0.25

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, 0.26

Strikeouts

Colton Moffit, Baxter, 85

Brody Wangsness, North Butler, 75

Lincoln Roethler, Denver, 71

Owen Klocksiem, Louisa-Muscatine, 67

Cooper Chizek, Emmetsburg, 65

Opponents Batting Average Against (min. 18 innings pitched)

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, .017

Jack Wedemeier, Waverly-Shell Rock, .065

Teagan Brunk, Shenandoah, .069

Ryan Stedman, West Des Moines Valley, .072

Bronx Siebersma, MVAOCOU, .075

Saves

Beckham Simon, West Liberty, 4

Deacon Kucera, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 4

Graham Rima, Pleasant Valley, 4

Gavin de Jesus, Waukee, 4

Easton Goodwin, Waterloo Columbus Catholic, 3

Innings Pitched

Colton Moffit, Baxter, 43

Tyler Etten, Urbandale, 38.2

Owen Galvin, Denison-Schleswig, 38

Tallon Crandall, Carroll, 37.1

Austin Remster, Melcher-Dallas, 37.1