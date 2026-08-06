High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams Released
The final chapter for the Iowa high school baseball season is now closed, as the High School On SI Iowa all-state teams have been announced.
Four state champions were crowned late in July during the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament, and the High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 State Rankings were also given one final publication.
Selections for the all-state baseball teams were based on in-season performance, postseason play, stats, all-district and all-conference honors, input from coaches, and statewide coverage throughout the season.
High School On SI Iowa has compiled three teams - first, second and third - in each of the four classifications of high school baseball. The High School On SI Iowa softball all-state teams were previously announced.
Captains Announced For Each Class Of Iowa High School Baseball
Earning captain status for their respective classes were Cal Jepsen of Sioux City East, Nolan Dittmer from Davenport Assumption, JJ Phillips of Pleasantville and Cal Heydon from Coon Rapids-Bayard.
Here are the High School On SI Iowa all-state baseball teams:
High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams
Class 4A
First Team
Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior
Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City East, Senior
George Blake, Indianola, Junior
Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, Junior
Bo Blake, Indianola, Junior
Ryan Stedman, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
Charlie Sarsfield, Linn-Mar, Junior
Brandon Bea, Davenport North, Senior
Evan Schmierer, Iowa City Liberty, Senior
Second Team
Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East, Senior
Brayden Moore, Waukee, Senior
Lincoln Dalton, Pleasant Valley, Senior
Xavier Perez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior
Reid Miller, Waukee Northwest, Senior
Gavin DeJesus, Waukee, Senior
Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, Senior
Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Junior
Zach Benge, Indianola, Senior
Third Team
Matt Meeker, Waukee, Junior
Tait Tierney, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Senior
Bo Marsh, Fort Dodge, Junior
Trent Grevengoed, West Des Moines Valley, Senior
Callan Koch, Sioux City East, Sophomore
Brooks Bond, Lewis Central, Sophomore
Lincoln Berding, Mason City, Senior
Ty Donels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior
Maxim Mincks, Johnston, Senior
Class 3A
First Team
Nolan Dittmer, Davenport Assumption, Senior
Brett Harris, Western Dubuque, Senior
JP Elbert, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Junior
Drake Hinson, Nevada, Senior
Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, Senior
Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior
Kaleb LaFavor, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior
Beau Morio, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior
Owen Johnson, Carlisle, Senior
Second Team
Quinn Flanagan, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sophomore
Chris Meyer, Independence, Senior
Josh Ringler, Grinnell, Junior
Brady Rissman, Western Dubuque, Sophomore
Noah Davies, Boone, Senior
Jacob Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sophomore
Elijah Scott, Marion, Junior
Bryce Burke, North Polk, Senior
Tate Garman, Algona, Senior
Third Team
Reed Smith, Winterset, Senior
Kam Jorgensen, Saydel, Senior
Valley Davis, Humboldt, Senior
Gehrig Tibbitts, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior
Isaiah Scott, Marion, Senior
Luke Young, Clear Creek-Amana, Junior
Jake North, Oskaloosa, Senior
Thomas Mikkelsen, Creston, Junior
Owen Galvin, Denison-Schleswig, Senior
Class 2A
First Team
JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, Junior
Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Senior
Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, Junior
Jackson Green, Cascade, Junior
Will Litton, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Junior
Colby Gast, Durant, Senior
Reece Blaisdell, Roland-Story, Sophomore
Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior
Ryker Adair, Underwood, Senior
Second Team
Logan Roff, Pleasantville, Senior
Brody Otting, Cascade, Senior
Noah Kluesner, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Sophomore
Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, Junior
Austin Strong, Van Meter, Senior
Lincoln Roethler, Denver, Junior
Luke Jordan, Grand View Christian, Junior
Abram Decena, Centerville, Sophomore
Easton Cox, Pleasantville, Junior
Third Team
Colton O’Neill, Waukon, Senior
Kale Murphy, Interstate-35, Junior
Cayden Courtney, Cardinal, Senior
Austin Hall, Unity Christian, Senior
Tyler Smith, Cascade, Senior
Jake Knoll, Roland-Story, Junior
Ryan Fletcher, Underwood, Sophomore
Sam Underberg, West Lyon, Senior
Blake Byrtue, Ridge View, Senior
Class 1A
First Team
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior
Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, Sophomore
Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior
Kale Moore, Moravia, Junior
Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek, Senior
Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior
Porter Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, Sophomore
Liam Thompson, North Linn, Sophomore
West Cole, Mason City Newman Catholic, Junior
Second Team
Carson Seals, Moravia, Senior
Jaiden Richards, Lynnville-Sully, Senior
Waylon Raue, North Linn, Junior
Anthony Schnable, Saint Ansgar, Sophomore
Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Junior
Chase Clarahan, Sigourney, Junior
Brody Wangsness, North Butler, Senior
Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, Sophomore
Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, Junior
Third Team
Will Sommerfelt, North Linn, Junior
Blake Ewing, Moravia, Junior
Landon Howe, Kingsley-Pierson, Senior
Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, Senior
Colton Moffit, Baxter, Senior
Brad Meister, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore
Thomas McGuire, Mason City Newman, Junior
Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, Junior
Austin Boege, Collins-Maxwell, Senior
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker