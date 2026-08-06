High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams Released

The final chapter for the Iowa high school baseball season is now closed, as the High School On SI Iowa all-state teams have been announced.

Four state champions were crowned late in July during the Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament, and the High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 State Rankings were also given one final publication.

Selections for the all-state baseball teams were based on in-season performance, postseason play, stats, all-district and all-conference honors, input from coaches, and statewide coverage throughout the season.

High School On SI Iowa has compiled three teams - first, second and third - in each of the four classifications of high school baseball. The High School On SI Iowa softball all-state teams were previously announced.

Captains Announced For Each Class Of Iowa High School Baseball

Earning captain status for their respective classes were Cal Jepsen of Sioux City East, Nolan Dittmer from Davenport Assumption, JJ Phillips of Pleasantville and Cal Heydon from Coon Rapids-Bayard.

Here are the High School On SI Iowa all-state baseball teams:

High School On SI Iowa All-State Baseball Teams

Class 4A

First Team

Cal Jepsen, Sioux City East, Senior

Kal Chamberlain, Sioux City East, Senior

George Blake, Indianola, Junior

Tru McBride, Fort Dodge, Junior

Bo Blake, Indianola, Junior

Ryan Stedman, West Des Moines Valley, Senior

Charlie Sarsfield, Linn-Mar, Junior

Brandon Bea, Davenport North, Senior

Evan Schmierer, Iowa City Liberty, Senior

Second Team

Bohdy Colling, Sioux City East, Senior

Brayden Moore, Waukee, Senior

Lincoln Dalton, Pleasant Valley, Senior

Xavier Perez, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Junior

Reid Miller, Waukee Northwest, Senior

Gavin DeJesus, Waukee, Senior

Bryce Pauly, Davenport North, Senior

Kason Clayborne, Sioux City East, Junior

Zach Benge, Indianola, Senior

Third Team

Matt Meeker, Waukee, Junior

Tait Tierney, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Senior

Bo Marsh, Fort Dodge, Junior

Trent Grevengoed, West Des Moines Valley, Senior

Callan Koch, Sioux City East, Sophomore

Brooks Bond, Lewis Central, Sophomore

Lincoln Berding, Mason City, Senior

Ty Donels, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Senior

Maxim Mincks, Johnston, Senior

Class 3A

First Team

Nolan Dittmer, Davenport Assumption, Senior

Brett Harris, Western Dubuque, Senior

JP Elbert, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Junior

Drake Hinson, Nevada, Senior

Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley, Senior

Lincoln Norris, Knoxville, Junior

Kaleb LaFavor, Sioux City Bishop Heelan, Senior

Beau Morio, Cedar Rapids Xavier, Junior

Owen Johnson, Carlisle, Senior

Second Team

Quinn Flanagan, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sophomore

Chris Meyer, Independence, Senior

Josh Ringler, Grinnell, Junior

Brady Rissman, Western Dubuque, Sophomore

Noah Davies, Boone, Senior

Jacob Pierro, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic, Sophomore

Elijah Scott, Marion, Junior

Bryce Burke, North Polk, Senior

Tate Garman, Algona, Senior

Third Team

Reed Smith, Winterset, Senior

Kam Jorgensen, Saydel, Senior

Valley Davis, Humboldt, Senior

Gehrig Tibbitts, Waverly-Shell Rock, Senior

Isaiah Scott, Marion, Senior

Luke Young, Clear Creek-Amana, Junior

Jake North, Oskaloosa, Senior

Thomas Mikkelsen, Creston, Junior

Owen Galvin, Denison-Schleswig, Senior

Class 2A

First Team

JJ Phillips, Pleasantville, Junior

Judd Jirovsky, Grundy Center, Senior

Brayden Kennedy, Pleasantville, Junior

Jackson Green, Cascade, Junior

Will Litton, Iowa City Regina Catholic, Junior

Colby Gast, Durant, Senior

Reece Blaisdell, Roland-Story, Sophomore

Dylan Bosma, Unity Christian, Senior

Ryker Adair, Underwood, Senior

Second Team

Logan Roff, Pleasantville, Senior

Brody Otting, Cascade, Senior

Noah Kluesner, Dyersville Beckman Catholic, Sophomore

Aiden Frey, Roland-Story, Junior

Austin Strong, Van Meter, Senior

Lincoln Roethler, Denver, Junior

Luke Jordan, Grand View Christian, Junior

Abram Decena, Centerville, Sophomore

Easton Cox, Pleasantville, Junior

Third Team

Colton O’Neill, Waukon, Senior

Kale Murphy, Interstate-35, Junior

Cayden Courtney, Cardinal, Senior

Austin Hall, Unity Christian, Senior

Tyler Smith, Cascade, Senior

Jake Knoll, Roland-Story, Junior

Ryan Fletcher, Underwood, Sophomore

Sam Underberg, West Lyon, Senior

Blake Byrtue, Ridge View, Senior

Class 1A

First Team

Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Senior

Macklin Loftus, Logan-Magnolia, Sophomore

Travis White, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior

Kale Moore, Moravia, Junior

Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek, Senior

Colton Wight, Martensdale-St. Marys, Senior

Porter Schwiesow, Saint Ansgar, Sophomore

Liam Thompson, North Linn, Sophomore

West Cole, Mason City Newman Catholic, Junior

Second Team

Carson Seals, Moravia, Senior

Jaiden Richards, Lynnville-Sully, Senior

Waylon Raue, North Linn, Junior

Anthony Schnable, Saint Ansgar, Sophomore

Ty Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Junior

Chase Clarahan, Sigourney, Junior

Brody Wangsness, North Butler, Senior

Dalton Klein, Remsen St. Mary’s, Sophomore

Mason Hoyt, Iowa Valley, Junior

Third Team

Will Sommerfelt, North Linn, Junior

Blake Ewing, Moravia, Junior

Landon Howe, Kingsley-Pierson, Senior

Connor Mullenbach, Saint Ansgar, Senior

Colton Moffit, Baxter, Senior

Brad Meister, Bishop Garrigan, Sophomore

Thomas McGuire, Mason City Newman, Junior

Aiden Hellman, Don Bosco, Junior

Austin Boege, Collins-Maxwell, Senior