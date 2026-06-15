New Week Results In Another Iowa High School Baseball New No. 1
There is another new No. 1 this week in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class baseball rankings.
In Class 1A, Coon Rapids-Bayard moved ahead of Martensdale-St. Marys for the No. 1 position. Coon Rapids-Bayard has won 14 of 15 games to begin the season.
The other three No. 1 teams all remained the same this week in Sioux City East in Class 4A, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A and Pleasantville in Class 2A.
High School On SI Iowa recently released an updated Top 25 state power rankings, with Sioux City East holding the top spot. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic is second this week followed by Class 4A programs Cedar Rapids Prairie and Indianola. Underwood, a Class 2A state contender, checks in at No. 5.
Class 4A Top 10 Loaded With State Tournament Contenders
The final eight that make the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament later this summer are going to have to survive a dangerous postseason trail. The class is loaded with contenders, as Sioux City East, Indianola, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Kennedy currently occupy the Top 5.
Urbandale, Waukee, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge and West Des Moines Valley have all shown at times they are ready to battle for gold. In addition to those 10, Ankeny Centennial, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty and Southeast Polk are on the outside looking in at the Top 10.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class baseball rankings.
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Baseball Class Rankings
Class 4A
- Sioux City East
- Indianola
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Urbandale
- Waukee
- Cedar Falls
- Fort Dodge
- West Des Moines Valley
Also receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty, Southeast Polk.
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Marion
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Saydel
- Solon
- Carlisle
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Western Dubuque
- Ballard
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
Also receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Bondurant-Farrar, Clear Creek-Amana, Waverly-Shell Rock, Webster City.
Class 2A
- Pleasantville
- Roland-Story
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Cascade
- Grundy Center
- Unity Christian
- New Hampton
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic
Also receiving votes: Alburnett, Kuemper Catholic, Grand View Christian, Underwood, Van Meter.
Class 1A
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Saint Ansgar
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- South Winneshiek
- Sigourney
- East Buchanan
- North Linn
- Le Mars Gehlen Catholic
- Ankeny Christian
Also receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Logan-Magnolia, Lynnville-Sully, MMCRU, Remsen St. Mary’s.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker