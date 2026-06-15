New Week Results In Another Iowa High School Baseball New No. 1

There is another new No. 1 this week in the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class baseball rankings.

In Class 1A, Coon Rapids-Bayard moved ahead of Martensdale-St. Marys for the No. 1 position. Coon Rapids-Bayard has won 14 of 15 games to begin the season.

The other three No. 1 teams all remained the same this week in Sioux City East in Class 4A, Dubuque Wahlert Catholic in Class 3A and Pleasantville in Class 2A.

High School On SI Iowa recently released an updated Top 25 state power rankings , with Sioux City East holding the top spot. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic is second this week followed by Class 4A programs Cedar Rapids Prairie and Indianola. Underwood, a Class 2A state contender, checks in at No. 5.

Class 4A Top 10 Loaded With State Tournament Contenders

The final eight that make the Class 4A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Baseball Tournament later this summer are going to have to survive a dangerous postseason trail. The class is loaded with contenders, as Sioux City East, Indianola, Cedar Rapids Prairie, Pleasant Valley and Cedar Rapids Kennedy currently occupy the Top 5.

Urbandale, Waukee, Cedar Falls, Fort Dodge and West Des Moines Valley have all shown at times they are ready to battle for gold. In addition to those 10, Ankeny Centennial, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty and Southeast Polk are on the outside looking in at the Top 10.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class baseball rankings.

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Baseball Class Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Rapids Prairie Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy Urbandale Waukee Cedar Falls Fort Dodge West Des Moines Valley

Also receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Davenport North, Iowa City Liberty, Southeast Polk.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic Marion MOC-Floyd Valley Saydel Solon Carlisle Sioux City Bishop Heelan Western Dubuque Ballard Cedar Rapids Xavier

Also receiving votes: Davenport Assumption, Bondurant-Farrar, Clear Creek-Amana, Waverly-Shell Rock, Webster City.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Dyersville Beckman Catholic Cascade Grundy Center Unity Christian New Hampton Bellevue Marquette Catholic

Also receiving votes: Alburnett, Kuemper Catholic, Grand View Christian, Underwood, Van Meter.

Class 1A

Coon Rapids-Bayard Martensdale-St. Marys Saint Ansgar Mason City Newman Catholic South Winneshiek Sigourney East Buchanan North Linn Le Mars Gehlen Catholic Ankeny Christian

Also receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan, Logan-Magnolia, Lynnville-Sully, MMCRU, Remsen St. Mary’s.