Top 25 Iowa High School Baseball State Rankings - June 15, 2026

The Iowa high school baseball season is heating up, with several marquee matchups already taking place on the diamond.

Sioux City East continues to put a stamp on the top spot in the state power rankings , as the Black Raiders have been completely dominating opponents.

Several others, though, have been hit by the upset bug, resulting in some changes in the latest Top 25.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Baseball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Baseball Top 25 - June 15, 2026

1. Sioux City East

Record: 20-1

Previous rank: No. 1

Nothing but complete dominance by the Black Raiders to date, as the 2025 Class 4A state tournament qualifiers are posting nearly 13 runs per game and allowing just under three. They took care of 4A contender Fort Dodge, 11-0, and swept Sioux City Bishop Heelan by a combined 29-4.

2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 4

The Golden Eagles have been on a roll since a 1-0 loss to Cedar Rapids Prairie, which they avenged in the nightcap, 4-3. Junior ace JP Elbert is 2-0 with a save and 26 strikeouts while three others have over 20 strikeouts.

3. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 14-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Averaging nearly seven runs per game, the Hawks split with Waterloo West recently but swept Cedar Rapids Washington by scoring 31 runs in the two games.

4. Indianola

Record: 15-1

Previous rank: No. 2

Ankeny picked up a surprising 9-3 decision in tournament action over the Indians, who quickly rebounded with consecutive wins over West Delaware, Norwalk, Pella Christian and Pella.

5. Underwood

Record: 11-1

Previous rank: No. 6

Four in a row since a loss to MOC-Floyd Valley for the Eagles, who are averaging almost 11 runs a game. They have done all of that without Garrett Luett, who has committed to the University of Iowa to play baseball.

6. Pleasantville

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 5

The reigning Class 2A state champions lost a nailbiter to Coon Rapids-Bayard, 9-8, but bounced back with a dominating 18-1 pasting of Interstate 35. Braylon Bingham has been limited, but Brayden Kennedy has been incredible, going 4-1 with 41 strikeouts in 23 innings and a 0.61 earned run average.

7. Marion

Record: 14-1

Previous rank: No. 10

The Wolves are scoring almost 11 runs a contest, winning by 7.5 per game. They handled Mount Vernon and picked up a big win over Iowa City High, 9-5. Elijah Scott and Lucas Stearns are both hitting over .400 while Andrew Ahmann is batting an eye-popping .556.

8. Pleasant Valley

Record: 13-2

Previous rank: No. 11

The Spartans have reeled off six in a row, sweeping Bettendorf and Davenport Central. They scored 49 runs in the twinbill with Davenport Central. Patrick O’Brien has allowed just one earned run in almost 17 innings, striking out 23.

9. Roland-Story

Record: 19-1

Previous rank: No. 12

A split with Saydel halted the win streak for the Norsemen, who started a new one with a 14-2 pasting of Saydel in the nightcap and wins over Grand View Christian and East Marshall.

10. Waukee

Record: 13-5

Previous rank: No. 8

Bit of a tough run for the Warriors, as they lost two straight after a sweep of Ankeny and a split with Fort Dodge, falling to Waukee Northwest and Urbandale. They have played one of the toughest schedules in the state.

11. Waukee Northwest

Record: 10-7

Previous rank: No. 7

12. Saint Ansgar

Record: 12-0

Previous rank: No. 13

13. Iowa City Liberty

Record: 11-6

Previous rank: No. 3

14. Saydel

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: No. 14

15. Coon Rapids-Bayard

Record: 14-0

Previous rank: No. 19

16. Cedar Falls

Record: 11-2

Previous rank: No. 15

17. Fort Dodge

Record: 18-4

Previous rank: No. 16

18. Martensdale-St. Marys

Record: 15-2

Previous rank: No. 20

19. West Lyon

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 22

20. Council Bluffs Lincoln

Record: 14-2

Previous rank: No. 24

21. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 15-4

Previous rank: Unranked

22. MOC-Floyd Valley

Record: 11-3

Previous rank: No. 25

23. Sioux City Bishop Heelan

Record: 15-7

Previous rank: No. 17

24. Southeast Polk

Record: 10-6

Previous rank: No. 18

25. Grundy Center

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 21

Dropped out: No. 23. Bishop Garrigan