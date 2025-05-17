Iowa high school baseball: Top junior baseball players
May marks the official beginning of high school baseball and softball in the state of Iowa. That might sound wrong to many of you, as Iowa is the only state that participates in the two sports during the summer months.
The season begins here in a few short weeks with games, running through the Fourth of July and near the end of that month with the state championships.
Here is a look at some of the top junior baseball players in Iowa in alphabetical order:
Cross Bandy, Dallas Center-Grimes
Bandy sported an average of .402 last season, driving in 42 runs with eight doubles and four triples.
Brandon Bea, Davenport North
Bea hit .372 with 13 extra-base hits, 35 RBI, 49 runs scored and 54 hits, stealing 16 bases while going 7-1 with 47 strikeouts and an earned run average under two.
Lincoln Dalton, Pleasant Valley
Dalton collected 34 hits with nine doubles and two home runs, driving in 25 with 24 walks. He was 8-2 with 88 strikeouts and a 1.12 earned run average on the mound.
Noah Davies, Boone
Davies showed his power, blasting seven home runs with 15 doubles, 25 RBI, 39 runs scored and 41 total hits. He also stole 31 bases and gunned down 10 runners on the bases.
Joe DeStigter, Woodbury Central
Last year, DeStigter hit .412 with 38 RBI and 13 doubles.
Colby Gast, Durant
Gast put together a .442 average with six doubles, three triples and 22 RBI, scoring 26 runs with 20 steals.
Anthony Harrington, Midland
Harrington knocked out six home runs to go along with seven doubles, driving in 20 with 26 runs scored and an average of .491.
Cal Heydon, Coon Rapids-Bayard
Heydon did a little of everything, going 6-0 with 89 strikeouts and an earned run average under two while hitting almost .500 with four homers, 19 doubles, 36 RBI and 58 runs scored.
Kaleb LaFavor, Bishop Heelan
On the mound, LaFavor was 7-1 with 72 strikeouts in 61 innings pitched and an earned run average of 1.61.
Garrett Luett, Underwood
At the plate, Luett hit .490 with three homers, 11 doubles and three triples, plating 33 runs with 48 hits and 34 runs scored. He was also 10-0 with 92 strikeouts and an earned run average of .60.
Brooks McCarty, MOC-Floyd Valley
A .400 hitter, McCarty had 30 hits, 41 runs scored, eight doubles and drove in 24, working 22 walks with 30 steals and a 5-2 record with 72 strikeouts in 44-plus innings. Opponents scored just six runs against him for a 0.94 earned run average.
Malachi O’Brien, Mason City Newman
O’Brien hit .361 with 11 extra-base hits, 33 RBI and 32 runs scored, stealing 12 bases while going 9-1 with 88 strikeouts and a 0.64 earned run average on the mound.
Isiah Scott, Marion
Scott hit .426 with 10 doubles, three triples and a home run, driving in 32 while scoring 61 runs.
Jax Theeler, Sioux City East
Theeler hit .over 350 with 10 home runs, nine doubles, three triples and 36 RBI, scoring 43 runs with 45 total hits and 13 steals. He also went 7-2 with 82 strikeouts in just over 60 innings and an earned run average of 1.51.
Braiden Todd, South Winneshiek
Todd hit .495 with eight doubles, 40 runs scored and 21 RBI. He also had 53 strikeouts on the mound.
Brody Wangsness, North Butler
Wangsness was an ace, recording 108 strikeouts in just under 49 innings on the year with a 1.44 earned run average.