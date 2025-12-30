Iowa High School Basketball: January’s Can’t Miss Games
Boys and girls basketball returns to action with the push to the postseason beginning in January.
And with it will be a slew of games that could ultimately shape the direction of the season.
Here is a look at some of the key games set to be played during the month of January in both boys and girls high school basketball in Iowa.
Girls: North Polk vs. Carlisle, January 2
Campbell Schultz is averaging over 15 points per game to lead the Comets, as Fayth Sullivan averages a double-double at 14.8 points and 10 rebounds. For Carlisle, Macy Comito has been unstoppable at 22 points on 60 percent shooting from the field.
Boys: Ames vs. Dubuque Senior, January 3
This one is part of the fun set for Cedar Rapids, as Tevin Schultz brings his 22 points per game. The senior is shooting 65 percent from the floor while Drake Medinger adds 18.6. For the Little Cyclones, Will Thomas is at 16 points and Marach Dau 10 with nearly eight boards.
Boys: Waukee Northwest vs. Cedar Falls, January 3
Some of the top players in the state will be on the court in this one, as the Wolves boast Colin Rice and Landon Davis while the Tigers feature Will Gerdes. Rice is averaging 24 points and 10.6 rebounds, Davis is at 13 and 10 and Gerdes at 19 with seven.
Boys: Ballard vs. Carroll, January 6
The Tigers closed out 2025 by knocking off Kuemper Catholic, as Jared Mohr, Mac Collison and Trey Tassell all average double figures. The Bombers counter with the duo of Evan Abbott and Jude Gibson, who are at 19 and 17 a night.
Boys: Treynor vs. Tri-Center, January 6
These two teams can score in bunches, as Alec Lovely leads the way for the Cardinals at 15 a night. For Tri-Center, Tyler Baatz averages 19 and AJ Harder 18 with eight assists.
Boys: St. Edmond vs. Clear Lake, January 9
The North Central Conference title will be up for grabs when these two meet for the first of a home-and-away series. Hunter Horn and the Gaels reached the 1A semifinals last year while the Lions were in the 3A title game a season ago.
Girls: Bishop Heelan vs. West Des Moines Valley, January 10
The Crusaders will step up a class to tangle with the Tigers, as Melina Snoozy continues to showcase her skills at 20 points and nearly eight rebounds a night. Valley counters with Tylee Weite and Jenna Fuller, who each average 12.
Boys: Waukee Northwest vs. Dowling Catholic, January 13
The second time the Wolves make this list sees them take on the Maroons, who were state football champions this past winter and have carried that success right over to the hardwood. Dowling and Noah Martens knocked off Waukee in December.
Girls: Newell-Fonda vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, January 13
A rematch of the 1A state championship game a year ago, as several players return including Ellie Sievers for the Mustangs. She is posting 16 a night to lead a balanced attack. Avah Underwood is at 11 points and nearly nine boards for the Saintes.
Boys: Pella vs. Norwalk, January 23
The Dutch won the first meeting, 65-49, so the Warriors will be out for revenge. Jack McGuire averages 20 and Austin Schulte 19 to lead Pella, as Norwalk features Tillman Papcun at 21.5 points and six rebounds.
Girls: Johnston vs. Ankeny, January 23
Jenica Lewis and the Dragons will likely carry their current win streak that dates back two seasons into this one with the Hawks, who are looking to make a statement that 5A’s title could change hands.