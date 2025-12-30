High School

Iowa High School Basketball: January’s Can’t Miss Games

Here are some of the top games on the docket in January in Iowa

Dana Becker

Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines.
Bishop Heelan's Melina Snoozy during the IGHSAU state basketball tournament at Wells Fargo Arena on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Des Moines. / Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Boys and girls basketball returns to action with the push to the postseason beginning in January.

And with it will be a slew of games that could ultimately shape the direction of the season.

Here is a look at some of the key games set to be played during the month of January in both boys and girls high school basketball in Iowa.

Girls: North Polk vs. Carlisle, January 2

Campbell Schultz is averaging over 15 points per game to lead the Comets, as Fayth Sullivan averages a double-double at 14.8 points and 10 rebounds. For Carlisle, Macy Comito has been unstoppable at 22 points on 60 percent shooting from the field.

Boys: Ames vs. Dubuque Senior, January 3

Dubuque Senior, Tevin Schultz, Iowa, boys basketball
Dubuque Senior's Tevin Schultz drives down the baseline during the Class 4A boys state quarterfinal against Cedar Falls on Monday, March 10, 2025, at Wells Fargo Arena. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This one is part of the fun set for Cedar Rapids, as Tevin Schultz  brings his 22 points per game. The senior is shooting 65 percent from the floor while Drake Medinger adds 18.6. For the Little Cyclones, Will Thomas is at 16 points and Marach Dau 10 with nearly eight boards.

Boys: Waukee Northwest vs. Cedar Falls, January 3

Some of the top players in the state will be on the court in this one, as the Wolves boast Colin Rice and Landon Davis while the Tigers feature Will Gerdes. Rice is averaging 24 points and 10.6 rebounds, Davis is at 13 and 10 and Gerdes at 19 with seven. 

Boys: Ballard vs. Carroll, January 6

The Tigers closed out 2025 by knocking off Kuemper Catholic, as Jared Mohr, Mac Collison and Trey Tassell all average double figures. The Bombers counter with the duo of Evan Abbott and Jude Gibson, who are at 19 and 17 a night.

Boys: Treynor vs. Tri-Center, January 6

These two teams can score in bunches, as Alec Lovely leads the way for the Cardinals at 15 a night. For Tri-Center, Tyler Baatz averages 19 and AJ Harder 18 with eight assists.

Boys: St. Edmond vs. Clear Lake, January 9

The North Central Conference title will be up for grabs when these two meet for the first of a home-and-away series. Hunter Horn and the Gaels reached the 1A semifinals last year while the Lions were in the 3A title game a season ago.

Girls: Bishop Heelan vs. West Des Moines Valley, January 10

The Crusaders will step up a class to tangle with the Tigers, as Melina Snoozy continues to showcase her skills at 20 points and nearly eight rebounds a night. Valley counters with Tylee Weite and Jenna Fuller, who each average 12.

Boys: Waukee Northwest vs. Dowling Catholic, January 13

Landon Davis, Waukee Northwest, Iowa, boys basketball
Northwest’s Landon Davis (13) blocks a shot attempt by Southeast Polk’s Emmanuel Tete (2) on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The second time the Wolves make this list sees them take on the Maroons, who were state football champions this past winter and have carried that success right over to the hardwood. Dowling and Noah Martens knocked off Waukee in December.

Girls: Newell-Fonda vs. Council Bluffs St. Albert, January 13

A rematch of the 1A state championship game a year ago, as several players return including Ellie Sievers for the Mustangs. She is posting 16 a night to lead a balanced attack. Avah Underwood is at 11 points and nearly nine boards for the Saintes.

Boys: Pella vs. Norwalk, January 23

The Dutch won the first meeting, 65-49, so the Warriors will be out for revenge. Jack McGuire averages 20 and Austin Schulte 19 to lead Pella, as Norwalk features Tillman Papcun at 21.5 points and six rebounds.

Girls: Johnston vs. Ankeny, January 23

Jenica Lewis, Johnston, Iowa, girls basketball
Johnston's Jenica Lewis (10) drives past Dowling’s Nikki Muller (21) on Dec. 16, 2025, at Johnston High School. / Cody Scanlan/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jenica Lewis and the Dragons will likely carry their current win streak that dates back two seasons into this one with the Hawks, who are looking to make a statement that 5A’s title could change hands.

More Iowa High School Sports Headlines

feed

Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

Home/Iowa