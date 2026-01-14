Iowa High School Basketball: Newell-Fonda Gains Revenge
A rematch of the Class 1A Iowa girls high school state championship game saw a different result Tuesday night.
Last year, Council Bluffs St. Albert topped Newell-Fonda in Des Moines for gold.
This time around, the Mustangs knocked off the Saintes on their home floor, 51-47.
Newell-Fonda used an early 16-9 lead to gain control, as Council Bluffs St. Albert made a run in the fourth, outscoring the Mustangs, 16-11.
Rylee Hogrefe had a game-high 18 points, knocking down three 3-pointers. Ellie Sievers and Quinn Sievers both scored 10 points, as Jocee Walsh grabbed nine rebounds with three steals and two blocked shots.
For the Saintes, Avah Underwood had a monster double-double, scoring 17 points with 20 rebounds. Molly Wise added nine points and Brooklynn Rutledge had eight with six rebounds.
Newell-Fonda recorded 10 steals, blocked seven shots and knocked down eight triples.
Colin Rice’s 34 Points Lead Waukee Northwest Past Dowling Catholic
Colin Rice scored 34 points, Landon Davis had a double-double and Waukee Northwest dealt Dowling Catholic a 72-52 defeat.
The Wolves used an 11-2 run in the second quarter to go up 13, taking complete control with a 22-15 run in the third quarter.
Davis had 12 points and 11 rebounds, blocking five shots. Nash Kooken scored 11 points, Rice added eight rebounds and Isaiah Oliver dished out 11 assists. Both Kooken and Rice each had five assists.
Fow Dowling Catholic, Charlie Crane scored 11 with 12 rebounds, and Alfred Kolee had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Ankeny Centennial Knocks Off Rival Ankeny
Lizzie Beam and Faith Perpich each scored 16 points, helping Ankeny Centennial upset Ankeny, 65-62.
The Jaguars and Hawks combined for 40 points in the final quarter.
Rylyn Boeding joined Beam and Perpich in double figures, scoring 15 points. She also grabbed 10 rebounds.