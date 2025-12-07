Iowa High School Basketball Notebook: Big Red Score 101
The Centerville boys basketball team hit a monumental number this past week, scoring 101 points in a win over Cardinal.
Malachi Rice accounted for nearly half of those points, as the senior scored 49 on 21 of 29 shooting with six steals and five rebounds.
Conner Petoyan added 18 points and Abram Decena finished with 16 to go along with eight rebounds and four steals. Petoyan also had eight rebounds with three steals and a blocked shot.
The Big Red shot 58 percent from the field, making six 3-pointers and going 13 of 18 from the free throw line. They also had 19 assists on 42 made field goals with 26 steals recorded.
In the season opener for Centerville, they scored 69 in defeating Moravia.
Reigning State Football Champions Pick Up Where They Left Off
This past fall, Kuemper Catholic went unbeaten on the football field, culminating it all with a state championship inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The Knights started their basketball season off on the right foot, blasting Denison-Schleswig, 91-26.
Brock Badding, who was the start of the football field, scored 24 points on 7 of 12 shooting with six steals, six rebounds and three blocks, as Dyan Schon scored 19 and Griffin Glynn added 16. Schon also had seven rebounds and four steals.
Josiah Harrington-Jerimah Washpun Put On A Show
Two of the very best in Iowa boys high school basketball were on fire when they squared off, as Josiah Harrington and North Scott got the better of Jerimah Washpun and Iowa City Liberty.
Harrington, an Iowa State commit, scored 45 points on 16 of 28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocked shots and a pair of steals.
On the other side was Washpun, who had 40 points on 16 of 31 with six 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists.
Both Harrington and Washpun are just juniors.
Rivalry Saturday Delights Once More
Despite a winter storm impacting the complete schedule, Rivalry Saturday featured several exciting matchups once more.
The event, which took place inside the Anamosa High School gym, saw several ranked teams in action. Two planned games between Maquoketa and Cedar Rapids Prairie, and Cedar Rapids Washington and Clear Creek-Amana, were called off as weather crept into the area.
In games that were completed, Johnston topped Edgewood (Wisconsin), Springville bested Turkey Valley, Mediapolis downed Tipton and Williamsburg held off Iowa City Liberty.