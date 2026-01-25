Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (1/25/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for Jan. 19-24. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Feb. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Teagan Renze, Carroll boys swimming
The senior is having an incredible year, leading the state in the 50 freestyle, 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle events. Renze has gone 20.90 in the 50, 46.05 in the 100 and 1:40.49 in the 200.
Trey Cota, Kee boys basketball
In a 74-48 win over West Central, Cota drained a single-game school-record nine 3-pointers.
Hudson Lorensen, ADM boys basketball
Lorensen set the school scoring record in a 39-point performance vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Jaidyn Coon, Storm Lake boys basketball
The Creighton commit blew up in front of several future coaches, scoring 37 points with 15 rebounds, three blocks and three steals in a triple-overtime win over Omaha Westside.
Coy Moline, Manson Northwest Webster boys basketball
Moline was just two points off the single-game scoring mark, going for 37 with 11 rebounds, three blocks, three assists and two steals in a win over Paton-Churdan.
Alyvia McCorkle, Bettendorf girls basketball
The Houston commit went off for 41 points in a tough loss to North Scott.
Lauren Dvorak, Madrid girls basketball
The senior had 15 points with 24 rebounds as the Tigers topped Greene County, 47-43.
Ellie Muller, Dowling Catholic girls basketball
Muller had 35 points with 17 rebounds and four assists in a 38-point win over West Des Moines Valley.
Elly Sieh, Gladbrook-Reinbeck girls basketball
Sieh set the school single-game scoring record with 40 points in a 74-26 victory over Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Hayden Kuhlmann, Spirit Lake girls basketball
Kuhlmann broke the Spirit Lake single-game record for assists with 11 in an 87-47 win over Jackson County Central. She also scored 28 points, knocking down six 3-pointers.
Carew Christensen, Waukee Northwest boys wrestling
The junior hit the 30-win mark by claiming gold at the Ed Winger Invitational with a 4-2 decision over Dowling Catholic’s Jack Wallukait in the finals.
Jaxon Miller, Carlisle boys wrestling
Miller earned a 4-2 decision over Maximus Dhabolt to win a loaded bracket at the Ed Winger Invitational and remain unbeaten.
Briar Ludeman, Cedar Falls girls wrestling
Ludeman claimed the 190-pound title at the MVC Tournament, improving to 44-1 with a fall in the finals.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.