Iowa High School Bowling Team Loses Everything in Fire
An Iowa high school bowling program has suffered a massive loss just weeks before the postseason begins.
The boys and girls bowling teams at Clarke Community Schools stored equipment at Alley Bowl in Osceloa, Iowa, which also served as practice lanes for the two squads.
But that has all been destroyed after a fire that swept through The Broken Spoke and Alley Bowl over the weekend, according to a report by WHO 13 Des Moines.
Blaze Took Out Two Local Establishments in Osceola
Local and area fire departments worked through Sunday morning to attempt to safe the buildings, fighting the blaze for over three hours. An investigation has been opened to determine the cause of the fire, and no injuries were reported.
But both buildings are considered a complete loss, taking the stored equipment of the Clarke bowlers with it.
“When we first came up here to assess the damage once the daylight had hit, there was 50 cars here, literally every kid on the bowling team was here trying to lend a helping hand,” said Jeff Giza, who owns Alley Bowl. “Just seeing the people come out, reach out; I mean at one point, I ahd 174 unread text messages.
“The community had really come out in full force in showing that the bowling alley does mean a lot to the people in the community.”
Giza now only owns the bowling alley, but he serves as head coach for both the boys and girls bowling teams at Clarke.
“Our thoughts are with Coach Giza and his family during this time, as well as our bowling teams,” the Clarke Community Schools Facebook page posted. “Both our girls and boys bowling teams have had an incredible season, and we are extremely proud of their hard work, resilience and dedication. As our girls bowling team prepares to head to districts next week, we wish both teams the very best and know they will continue to represent Clarke with pride.”
School Was Scheduled to Host Upcoming Regional Bowling Tournaments
Regionals for girls bowling in Iowa take place on February 2, with the boys hitting the lanes on February 16. Alley Bowl was set to host both regional events next month.
“At this time, the state is working to secure a new location for the district bowling competition,” the post read. “More information will be shared as it becomes available.”
Clarke was set to face Creston in action on Monday, but that has been called off. They are planning to return to action on Thursday for a dual at Mt. Ayr.