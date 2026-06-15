Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 15, 2026
Another week resulted in more one-sided wins for the top team in Iowa high school softball, the Waukee Northwest Wolves.
The defending Class 5A state champions have lost just once, earning several marquee wins already this season in less than a month of action behind star Sophia Schlader.
Several newcomers did enter the Top 25 this week, along with some major shifting among those remaining in the rankings.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 15, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 16-1
Previous rank: No. 1
Ten in a row for the Wolves and Gatorade Iowa Player of the Year Sophia Schlader, including a 5-2 victory over Pleasant Valley. In 15 games, Schalder already has 10 home runs and is hitting over .540 while going 12-0 with 110 strikeouts in 65 innings, allowing just six earned runs.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: No. 2
The Jaguars have been incredible, averaging nine runs per contest. As a team, Ankeny Centennial has hit 37 home runs, with Jordyn Kennedy blasting seven and Mylie Hatfield a team-high eight.
3. Western Dubuque
Record: 14-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Lauren Vaske is 8-0 with 61 strikeouts, as both Melanie Runde and Claire Vaske have also been strong inside the circle. Several are hitting over .400 including Racquel Fern, Kyal Raimler, Carly Vogel and Runde.
4. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: No. 4
The Mustangs with a tough 2-0 loss to Waukee Northwest, bouncing right back with dominating wins over Newton and a sweep of Pella Christian. Addie Abens has hit 10 home runs and Jenah Gray has six.
5. Carlisle
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Averaging over eight runs per game, the Wildcats have not lost since the second game of the season to North Polk. Carlisle has stole 89 bases, including 23 by Chloe Roling, who is hitting .542 on the season.
6. ADM
Record: 10-2
Previous rank: No. 8
Since the loss to Carlisle, the Tigers have secured wins over North Polk, North Scott and Pleasant Valley. Lauren Hagedorn is hitting over .400 with four home runs, two triples and two doubles while also going 6-2 with 53 strikeouts.
7. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 11-4
Previous rank: No. 11
The Tigers swept Southeast Polk and earned a win over Waukee before falling to Ankeny Centennial. Maddie Zlomke has been strong, going 6-3 with 62 strikeouts in 62 innings.
8. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 9-3
Previous rank: No. 10
The Golden Eagles hung with both Waukee Northwest and Southeast Polk before falling. They did secure a sweep of Cedar Rapids Washington, winning 13-0 and 22-3.
9. Albia
Record: 13-0
Previous rank: No. 12
Consecutive wins over North Polk and Mount Vernon were key ones for the Lady Dees. Three different players have double-digit RBI totals already, led by Addie Pearson’s 16. Grace Pence is 11-0 with 138 strikeouts in 65 innings pitched, allowing just two earned runs.
10. Fort Dodge
Record: 15-2
Previous rank: No. 14
Andi Adams has one of her best offenses in years, putting up runs in bunches this season while dominating against one of the toughest schedules in the state. Junior Ellie Doster has seven home runs and 35 RBI through 15 games.
11. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 12-2
Previous rank: No. 13
12. Waukee
Record: 9-5
Previous rank: No. 6
13. Linn-Mar
Record: 7-3
Previous rank: No. 9
14. Williamsburg
Record: 14-0
Previous rank: No. 15
15. Clarksville
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 18
16. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 20-2
Previous rank: No. 19
17. Mount Vernon
Record: 15-1
Previous rank: No. 20
18. Logan-Magnolia
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 23
19. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Record: 10-3
Previous rank: No. 25
20. Muscatine
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: Unranked
21. Spencer
Record: 12-0
Previous rank: Unranked
22. Atlantic
Record: 15-2
Previous rank: Unranked
23. Exira-EHK/Audubon
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: Unranked
24. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 11-5
Previous rank: No. 22
25. Bettendorf
Record: 14-5
Previous rank: No. 16
Dropped out: No. 17 Southeast Polk; No. 21 St. Edmond; No. 24 West Monona.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker