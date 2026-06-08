New Iowa High School Baseball Class Rankings Released
After another week of Iowa high school baseball action, a new No. 1 team has re-emerged in Class 4A.
Sioux City East is the top-ranked team in the state’s largest classification, as the Black Raiders replaced Cedar Rapids Prairie in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class-by-class rankings.
Indianola also jumped ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie, as they are now ranked second behind only Sioux City East. Cedar Rapids Prairie is third, Iowa City Liberty fourth and Cedar Falls fifth.
Urbandale, Waukee Northwest and Fort Dodge are all newcomers to the rankings.
Remaining Three Classes Have Same Top Ranked Teams This Week
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic continues to sit atop the Class 3A Top 10, as reigning state champion Pleasantville is No. 1 for another week in Class 2A and Martensdale-St. Marys remains the team to beat in Class 1A.
The rest of the Class 3A Top 5 includes MOC-Floyd Valley, Marion, Carlisle and Sioux City Bishop Heelan. Slotting in behind Pleasantville in Class 2A is Roland-Story, Iowa City Regina Catholic, West Lyon and Dyersville Beckman Catholic.
The Class 1A Top 5 includes Coon Rapids-Bayard, defending state champion Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek and Mason City Newman Catholic.
Sioux City East Also No. 1 In State Power Rankings
In the High School On SI Iowa State Rankings, Sioux City East is the No. 1 overall team followed by Indianola and Iowa City Liberty.
Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school baseball:
Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings
Class 4A
- Sioux City East
- Indianola
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Iowa City Liberty
- Cedar Falls
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Urbandale
- Waukee Northwest
- Fort Dodge
Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Southeast Polk; Waukee; West Des Moines Valley.
Class 3A
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- MOC-Floyd Valley
- Marion
- Carlisle
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Ballard
- Saydel
- Western Dubuque
- Solon
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption; Bondurant-Farrar; Independence; Waverly-Shell Rock; Webster City.
Class 2A
- Pleasantville
- Roland-Story
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- West Lyon
- Dyersville Beckman Catholic
- Grundy Center
- Cascade
- Unity Christian
- New Hampton
- Bellevue Marquette Catholic
Others receiving votes: Carroll Kuemper Catholic; Alburnett; Grand View Christian; Underwood; Van Meter.
Class 1A
- Martensdale-St. Marys
- Coon Rapids-Bayard
- Saint Ansgar
- South Winneshiek
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- Sigourney
- Ankeny Christian
- East Buchanan
- Logan-Magnolia
- North Linn
Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan; Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Lynnville-Sully; Remsen St. Mary’s; Starmont.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker