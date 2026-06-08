New Iowa High School Baseball Class Rankings Released

After another week of Iowa high school baseball action, a new No. 1 team has re-emerged in Class 4A.

Sioux City East is the top-ranked team in the state’s largest classification, as the Black Raiders replaced Cedar Rapids Prairie in the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class-by-class rankings.

Indianola also jumped ahead of Cedar Rapids Prairie, as they are now ranked second behind only Sioux City East. Cedar Rapids Prairie is third, Iowa City Liberty fourth and Cedar Falls fifth.

Urbandale, Waukee Northwest and Fort Dodge are all newcomers to the rankings.

Remaining Three Classes Have Same Top Ranked Teams This Week

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic continues to sit atop the Class 3A Top 10, as reigning state champion Pleasantville is No. 1 for another week in Class 2A and Martensdale-St. Marys remains the team to beat in Class 1A.

The rest of the Class 3A Top 5 includes MOC-Floyd Valley, Marion, Carlisle and Sioux City Bishop Heelan. Slotting in behind Pleasantville in Class 2A is Roland-Story, Iowa City Regina Catholic, West Lyon and Dyersville Beckman Catholic.

The Class 1A Top 5 includes Coon Rapids-Bayard, defending state champion Saint Ansgar, South Winneshiek and Mason City Newman Catholic.

Sioux City East Also No. 1 In State Power Rankings

In the High School On SI Iowa State Rankings , Sioux City East is the No. 1 overall team followed by Indianola and Iowa City Liberty.

Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association class-by-class rankings for Iowa high school baseball:

Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Rankings

Class 4A

Sioux City East Indianola Cedar Rapids Prairie Iowa City Liberty Cedar Falls Pleasant Valley Cedar Rapids Kennedy Urbandale Waukee Northwest Fort Dodge

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln; Southeast Polk; Waukee; West Des Moines Valley.

Class 3A

Dubuque Wahlert Catholic MOC-Floyd Valley Marion Carlisle Sioux City Bishop Heelan Ballard Saydel Western Dubuque Solon Cedar Rapids Xavier

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption; Bondurant-Farrar; Independence; Waverly-Shell Rock; Webster City.

Class 2A

Pleasantville Roland-Story Iowa City Regina Catholic West Lyon Dyersville Beckman Catholic Grundy Center Cascade Unity Christian New Hampton Bellevue Marquette Catholic

Others receiving votes: Carroll Kuemper Catholic; Alburnett; Grand View Christian; Underwood; Van Meter.

Class 1A

Martensdale-St. Marys Coon Rapids-Bayard Saint Ansgar South Winneshiek Mason City Newman Catholic Sigourney Ankeny Christian East Buchanan Logan-Magnolia North Linn

Others receiving votes: Bishop Garrigan; Le Mars Gehlen Catholic; Lynnville-Sully; Remsen St. Mary’s; Starmont.