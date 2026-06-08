Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 8, 2026

Waukee Northwest remains at the top of the latest Iowa high school softball state rankings, but not without a small hiccup.

Intra-city rival Waukee split a doubleheader with the defending Class 5A state champion Wolves, who immediately rebounded with a win over Ankeny Centennial in a potential summer title-game preview.

The split allowed the Warriors to jump into the rankings this week, as they are off to a hot start.

Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings :

High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 8, 2026

1. Waukee Northwest

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 1

The defending Class 5A state champions lost their first game of the season , splitting a doubleheader with intra-city rival Waukee. They won the first, 5-1, but were silenced in the nightcap, 4-0. However, a 6-5 victory over Ankeny Centennial the next night showed why they are the top team in the state.

2. Ankeny Centennial

Record: 9-1

Previous rank: No. 2

In a potential Class 5A state championship preview in June, the Jaguars fell to Waukee Northwest, 6-5. They earned a big win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11-0.

3. Western Dubuque

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 5

Along with a big win over Davenport Assumption, 2-0, the Bobcats also handled business vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0.

4. Dallas Center-Grimes

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 6

In their first seven games this season, the Mustangs scored 10-plus runs four times, including a 14-1 performance at Indianola.

5. Carlisle

Record: 10-1

Previous rank: No. 19

How about this for back-to-back nights? The Wildcats earned shutout victories over defending Class 4A state champion Pella, 12-0, and contender ADM, 7-0.

6. Waukee

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: Unranked

The Warriors split with Waukee Northwest, posting a dominating 4-0 victory. They followed that up with a big win over Urbandale and have also swept Ankeny.

7. Pleasant Valley

Record: 6-0

Previous rank: No. 13

These Spartans are ready to challenge anyone, reeling off five straight, including a sweep of North Scott. Pleasant Valley also handled business vs. Linn-Mar, 6-3.

8. ADM

Record: 5-2

Previous rank: No. 4

After securing a solid 3-2 win over Norwalk, the Tigers were unable to solve Carlisle, falling, 7-0. They bounced back with a win at Van Meter.

9. Linn-Mar

Record: 4-1

Previous rank: No. 3

Do not sleep on these Lions, as they are averaging over 12 runs per game through the early portion of the season. They were topped by Pleasant Valley, 6-3.

10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic

Record: 7-1

Previous rank: No. 8

The Golden Eagles continue to flex their muscle, averaging almost seven runs per game.

11. West Des Moines Valley

Record: 7-2

Previous rank: No. 7

Waukee Northwest snapped a five-game win streak for the Tigers, a run that included wins over Dallas Center-Grimes, Dowling Catholic and Urbandale. They did bounce right back, sweeping a doubleheader vs. Johnston.

12. Albia

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 10

The Lady Dees have allowed a total of three runs through eight games played this season.

13. Clear Creek-Amana

Record: 6-1

Previous rank: No. 14

Following a split with Benton, the Clippers earned impressive 9-5 and 10-1 wins over Center Point-Urbana in a twinbill.

14. Fort Dodge

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 17

The Dodgers are firing on all cylinders, putting up runs in bunches since a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes on the road late in May.

15. Williamsburg

Record: 10-0

Previous rank: No. 18

More dominating victories for the Raiders, who just continue to look like the team to beat in Class 3A.

16. Bettendorf

Record: 8-2

Previous rank: No. 9

Matching 6-4 losses to Davenport Assumption brought the Bulldogs back down a bit, but they are likely to be right back very soon with a tough schedule ahead of them.

17. Southeast Polk

Record: 4-3

Previous rank: No. 11

The Rams were unable to solve Ankeny Centennial, dropping a doubleheader by scores of 5-3 and 7-3.

18. Clarksville

Record: 8-1

Previous rank: No. 20

The reigning Class 1A state champions have reeled off some one-sided wins as of late since a loss to Charles City.

19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Record: 13-1

Previous rank: No. 21

A split with Sioux City Bishop Heelan halted a 13-game win streak to start the year for the high-scoring Warriors.

20. Mount Vernon

Record: 11-0

Previous rank: No. 23

The Mustangs are scoring over nine runs per game and allowing just over two, which translates to several easy victories.

21. St. Edmond

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: No. 25

The four-time defending North Central Conference champions will take on two tough opponents this week in Clear Lake and Algona.

22. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Record: 5-3

Previous rank: Unranked

Doubleheader sweeps over Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty have provided the Cougars with some nice early-season momentum.

23. Logan-Magnolia

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: Unranked

In eight games to open the year, the Panthers are winning by an average of six runs per game.

24. West Monona

Record: 8-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Undefeated on the year, the Spartans claimed a solid 3-0 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan.

25. Cedar Rapids Prairie

Record: 4-0

Previous rank: Unranked

Sweeps of Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Iowa City High were highlighted by some big-time offensive numbers.

Dropped out: No. 12 North Scott; No. 15 Pella; No. 16 Iowa City Liberty; No. 22 Center Point-Urbana; No. 24 East Marshall.