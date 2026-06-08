Top 25 Iowa High School Softball State Rankings - June 8, 2026
Waukee Northwest remains at the top of the latest Iowa high school softball state rankings, but not without a small hiccup.
Intra-city rival Waukee split a doubleheader with the defending Class 5A state champion Wolves, who immediately rebounded with a win over Ankeny Centennial in a potential summer title-game preview.
The split allowed the Warriors to jump into the rankings this week, as they are off to a hot start.
Here is the latest edition of the High School On SI Iowa High School Softball Rankings:
High School On SI Iowa Softball Top 25 - June 8, 2026
1. Waukee Northwest
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 1
The defending Class 5A state champions lost their first game of the season, splitting a doubleheader with intra-city rival Waukee. They won the first, 5-1, but were silenced in the nightcap, 4-0. However, a 6-5 victory over Ankeny Centennial the next night showed why they are the top team in the state.
2. Ankeny Centennial
Record: 9-1
Previous rank: No. 2
In a potential Class 5A state championship preview in June, the Jaguars fell to Waukee Northwest, 6-5. They earned a big win over Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 11-0.
3. Western Dubuque
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: No. 5
Along with a big win over Davenport Assumption, 2-0, the Bobcats also handled business vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 5-0.
4. Dallas Center-Grimes
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: No. 6
In their first seven games this season, the Mustangs scored 10-plus runs four times, including a 14-1 performance at Indianola.
5. Carlisle
Record: 10-1
Previous rank: No. 19
How about this for back-to-back nights? The Wildcats earned shutout victories over defending Class 4A state champion Pella, 12-0, and contender ADM, 7-0.
6. Waukee
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: Unranked
The Warriors split with Waukee Northwest, posting a dominating 4-0 victory. They followed that up with a big win over Urbandale and have also swept Ankeny.
7. Pleasant Valley
Record: 6-0
Previous rank: No. 13
These Spartans are ready to challenge anyone, reeling off five straight, including a sweep of North Scott. Pleasant Valley also handled business vs. Linn-Mar, 6-3.
8. ADM
Record: 5-2
Previous rank: No. 4
After securing a solid 3-2 win over Norwalk, the Tigers were unable to solve Carlisle, falling, 7-0. They bounced back with a win at Van Meter.
9. Linn-Mar
Record: 4-1
Previous rank: No. 3
Do not sleep on these Lions, as they are averaging over 12 runs per game through the early portion of the season. They were topped by Pleasant Valley, 6-3.
10. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
Record: 7-1
Previous rank: No. 8
The Golden Eagles continue to flex their muscle, averaging almost seven runs per game.
11. West Des Moines Valley
Record: 7-2
Previous rank: No. 7
Waukee Northwest snapped a five-game win streak for the Tigers, a run that included wins over Dallas Center-Grimes, Dowling Catholic and Urbandale. They did bounce right back, sweeping a doubleheader vs. Johnston.
12. Albia
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 10
The Lady Dees have allowed a total of three runs through eight games played this season.
13. Clear Creek-Amana
Record: 6-1
Previous rank: No. 14
Following a split with Benton, the Clippers earned impressive 9-5 and 10-1 wins over Center Point-Urbana in a twinbill.
14. Fort Dodge
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 17
The Dodgers are firing on all cylinders, putting up runs in bunches since a loss to Dallas Center-Grimes on the road late in May.
15. Williamsburg
Record: 10-0
Previous rank: No. 18
More dominating victories for the Raiders, who just continue to look like the team to beat in Class 3A.
16. Bettendorf
Record: 8-2
Previous rank: No. 9
Matching 6-4 losses to Davenport Assumption brought the Bulldogs back down a bit, but they are likely to be right back very soon with a tough schedule ahead of them.
17. Southeast Polk
Record: 4-3
Previous rank: No. 11
The Rams were unable to solve Ankeny Centennial, dropping a doubleheader by scores of 5-3 and 7-3.
18. Clarksville
Record: 8-1
Previous rank: No. 20
The reigning Class 1A state champions have reeled off some one-sided wins as of late since a loss to Charles City.
19. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Record: 13-1
Previous rank: No. 21
A split with Sioux City Bishop Heelan halted a 13-game win streak to start the year for the high-scoring Warriors.
20. Mount Vernon
Record: 11-0
Previous rank: No. 23
The Mustangs are scoring over nine runs per game and allowing just over two, which translates to several easy victories.
21. St. Edmond
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: No. 25
The four-time defending North Central Conference champions will take on two tough opponents this week in Clear Lake and Algona.
22. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
Record: 5-3
Previous rank: Unranked
Doubleheader sweeps over Cedar Rapids Xavier and Iowa City Liberty have provided the Cougars with some nice early-season momentum.
23. Logan-Magnolia
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: Unranked
In eight games to open the year, the Panthers are winning by an average of six runs per game.
24. West Monona
Record: 8-0
Previous rank: Unranked
Undefeated on the year, the Spartans claimed a solid 3-0 win over Sioux City Bishop Heelan.
25. Cedar Rapids Prairie
Record: 4-0
Previous rank: Unranked
Sweeps of Cedar Rapids Jefferson and Iowa City High were highlighted by some big-time offensive numbers.
Dropped out: No. 12 North Scott; No. 15 Pella; No. 16 Iowa City Liberty; No. 22 Center Point-Urbana; No. 24 East Marshall.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker