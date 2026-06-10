New No. 1 Emerges In Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings
Four of the five No. 1 teams remained the same in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings, with Carlisle taking over the top spot in Class 4A this week.
Released on Wednesday, the Wildcats moved one spot ahead of Adel-ADM for No. 1. Carlisle is off to a 14-1 start, and are ranked high in the latest High School On SI Iowa State Softball Rankings, which take into account teams from all five classes.
ADM dropped just one spot to second, with Fort Dodge, Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana rounding out the Top 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Spencer both moved into the Class 4A Top 15, replacing Solon and Ballard.
Four Other No. 1 Ranked Teams Remain The Same
Waukee Northwest, the top-ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa State Softball Rankings, is still in the No. 1 spot in Class 5A, the state’s largest classification for softball.
Checking in behind the Wolves is Ankeny Centennial, followed by West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Dallas Center-Grimes. Pleasant Valley dropped from third to sixth this week.
Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee and Des Moines Roosevelt all debuted in the Class 5A Top 15, with Ottumwa, Johnston and Dubuque Hempstead falling.
Williamsburg, the defending Class 3A state champions, held on to the top spot, as did Louisa-Muscatine in Class 2A and Clarksville in 1A. Clarksville is also a defending state champion.
Newcomers this week in the three other classes include Charles City in Class 3A, Hinton in Class 2A and both North Butler and Fremont-Mills in Class 1A.
Big Jumps In The Rankings For Several Teams
In Class 2A, Interstate 35 moved all the way from 11th to the No. 2 spot while Missouri Valley jumped from 13th to fourth. Also, Grand View Christian made a big leap, going from 12th last week to sixth.
Sioux City Bishop Heelan is now 10th in Class 4A after being ranked 15th last week.
Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings. These rankings will help determine both regional brackets for the postseason and who is the home team for those games.
Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings
Class 5A
- Waukee Northwest
- Ankeny Centennial
- West Des Moines Valley
- Southeast Polk
- Dallas Center-Grimes
- Pleasant Valley
- Cedar Rapids Kennedy
- Muscatine
- Linn-Mar
- Cedar Rapids Prairie
- Bettendorf
- Dowling Catholic
- Waukee
- Des Moines Roosevelt
- Cedar Falls
Dropped out: Ottumwa (11); Johnston (13); Dubuque Hempstead (14).
Class 4A
- Carlisle
- ADM
- Fort Dodge
- Western Dubuque
- Clear Creek-Amana
- Cedar Rapids Xavier
- North Polk
- North Scott
- Winterset
- Sioux City Bishop Heelan
- Pella
- Norwalk
- Gilbert
- Sergeant Bluff-Luton
- Spencer
Dropped out: Solon (13); Ballard (14).
Class 3A
- Williamsburg
- Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
- Albia
- Mount Vernon
- Van Meter
- West Liberty
- PCM
- West Delaware
- Center Point-Urbana
- Davenport Assumption
- Atlantic
- Osage
- Clear Lake
- Des Moines Christian
- Charles City
Dropped out: Mid-Prairie (14).
Class 2A
- Louisa-Muscatine
- Interstate 35
- West Lyon
- Missouri Valley
- Logan-Magnolia
- Grand View Christian
- Wapsie Valley
- East Marshall
- Durant
- Riverside
- Pleasantville
- West Marshall
- Iowa City Regina Catholic
- Lisbon
- Hinton
Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (15).
Class 1A
- Clarksville
- Mason City Newman Catholic
- West Monona
- Exira-EHK/Audubon
- Fort Dodge St. Edmond
- Edgewood-Colesburg
- Newell-Fonda
- Highland
- North Linn
- Wayne
- Remsen St. Mary’s
- Martensdale-St. Mary’s
- North Butler
- Fremont-Mills
- Southeast Warren
Dropped out: Don Bosco (14); Kee (15).
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker