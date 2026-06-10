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New No. 1 Emerges In Iowa High School Softball Class Rankings

Carlisle replaces ADM at the top of Class 4A this week on the diamond.
Dana Becker|
Carlisle softball team celebrates after winning over Dallas Center-Grimes' during the first inning in the class 4A state softball quarterfinal at Rogers Sports complex on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Carlisle softball team celebrates after winning over Dallas Center-Grimes' during the first inning in the class 4A state softball quarterfinal at Rogers Sports complex on Monday, July 22, 2024, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. | Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Four of the five No. 1 teams remained the same in the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union softball rankings, with Carlisle taking over the top spot in Class 4A this week.

Released on Wednesday, the Wildcats moved one spot ahead of Adel-ADM for No. 1. Carlisle is off to a 14-1 start, and are ranked high in the latest High School On SI Iowa State Softball Rankings, which take into account teams from all five classes.

ADM dropped just one spot to second, with Fort Dodge, Western Dubuque and Clear Creek-Amana rounding out the Top 5. Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Spencer both moved into the Class 4A Top 15, replacing Solon and Ballard.

Four Other No. 1 Ranked Teams Remain The Same

Waukee Northwest, the top-ranked team in the High School On SI Iowa State Softball Rankings, is still in the No. 1 spot in Class 5A, the state’s largest classification for softball.

Checking in behind the Wolves is Ankeny Centennial, followed by West Des Moines Valley, Southeast Polk and Dallas Center-Grimes. Pleasant Valley dropped from third to sixth this week.

Cedar Rapids Prairie, Waukee and Des Moines Roosevelt all debuted in the Class 5A Top 15, with Ottumwa, Johnston and Dubuque Hempstead falling.

Williamsburg, the defending Class 3A state champions, held on to the top spot, as did Louisa-Muscatine in Class 2A and Clarksville in 1A. Clarksville is also a defending state champion.

Newcomers this week in the three other classes include Charles City in Class 3A, Hinton in Class 2A and both North Butler and Fremont-Mills in Class 1A.

Big Jumps In The Rankings For Several Teams

In Class 2A, Interstate 35 moved all the way from 11th to the No. 2 spot while Missouri Valley jumped from 13th to fourth. Also, Grand View Christian made a big leap, going from 12th last week to sixth.

Sioux City Bishop Heelan is now 10th in Class 4A after being ranked 15th last week.

Here are the latest Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union state softball rankings. These rankings will help determine both regional brackets for the postseason and who is the home team for those games.

Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union State Softball Rankings

Class 5A

  1. Waukee Northwest
  2. Ankeny Centennial
  3. West Des Moines Valley
  4. Southeast Polk
  5. Dallas Center-Grimes
  6. Pleasant Valley
  7. Cedar Rapids Kennedy
  8. Muscatine
  9. Linn-Mar
  10. Cedar Rapids Prairie
  11. Bettendorf
  12. Dowling Catholic
  13. Waukee
  14. Des Moines Roosevelt
  15. Cedar Falls

Dropped out: Ottumwa (11); Johnston (13); Dubuque Hempstead (14).

Class 4A

  1. Carlisle
  2. ADM
  3. Fort Dodge
  4. Western Dubuque
  5. Clear Creek-Amana
  6. Cedar Rapids Xavier
  7. North Polk
  8. North Scott
  9. Winterset
  10. Sioux City Bishop Heelan
  11. Pella
  12. Norwalk
  13. Gilbert
  14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
  15. Spencer

Dropped out: Solon (13); Ballard (14).

Class 3A

  1. Williamsburg
  2. Dubuque Wahlert Catholic
  3. Albia
  4. Mount Vernon
  5. Van Meter
  6. West Liberty
  7. PCM
  8. West Delaware
  9. Center Point-Urbana
  10. Davenport Assumption
  11. Atlantic
  12. Osage
  13. Clear Lake
  14. Des Moines Christian
  15. Charles City

Dropped out: Mid-Prairie (14).

Class 2A

  1. Louisa-Muscatine
  2. Interstate 35
  3. West Lyon
  4. Missouri Valley
  5. Logan-Magnolia
  6. Grand View Christian
  7. Wapsie Valley
  8. East Marshall
  9. Durant
  10. Riverside
  11. Pleasantville
  12. West Marshall
  13. Iowa City Regina Catholic
  14. Lisbon
  15. Hinton

Dropped out: Sumner-Fredericksburg (15).

Class 1A

  1. Clarksville
  2. Mason City Newman Catholic
  3. West Monona
  4. Exira-EHK/Audubon
  5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond
  6. Edgewood-Colesburg
  7. Newell-Fonda
  8. Highland
  9. North Linn
  10. Wayne
  11. Remsen St. Mary’s
  12. Martensdale-St. Mary’s
  13. North Butler
  14. Fremont-Mills
  15. Southeast Warren

Dropped out: Don Bosco (14); Kee (15).

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Published
Dana Becker
DANA BECKER

Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

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