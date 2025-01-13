Iowa high school boys basketball state rankings by class
Here is a look at this week’s High School on SI Top 10 Iowa high school boys basketball rankings by class for the week of Jan. 13:
Class 4A
1. Cedar Falls (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers completely dominated Waterloo West and Iowa City High, scoring 79 and 78 points.
2. Sioux City East (7-1)
Previous rank: 2
Sioux City East finally got on the court, trouncing South Sioux City, 80-40.
3. Cedar Rapids Kennedy (8-2)
Previous rank: 3
Kennedy had no trouble with Norwalk after escaping vs. Dubuque Senior by two.
4. West Des Moines Valley (8-2)
Previous rank: 4
Pushed to the limits, the Tigers escaped at Ankeny setting up a big week with games vs. Dowling and Waukee Northwest.
5. Waukee (7-2)
Previous rank: 5
In a heck of a battle, the Warriors prevailed over Johnston, 58-56. They are in the midst of playing five straight road games.
6. Ames (10-1)
Previous rank: 6
It was an easy week of work for the Little Cyclones, who posted convincing wins over Urbandale, Fort Dodge and Marshalltown. They get Cedar Falls later this week.
7. Waukee Northwest (8-2)
Previous rank: 7
The Wolves made it five straight this past week with two more victories.
8. Linn-Mar (7-2)
Previous rank: 8
The Lions got by Waterloo West, as they face Cedar Falls later this week.
9. Johnston (8-3)
Previous rank: 9
After falling by two to Waukee, the Dragons bounced back with a 10-point win at Southeast Polk.
10. Muscatine (8-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
So far, nobody has topped Muscatine, as they have reeled off eight straight wins.
Class 3A
1. Clear Lake (9-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Lions flexed their might, maintaining a perfect record with three wins.
2. MOC-Floyd Valley (9-2)
Previous rank: 2
After rolling past Sheldon and Le Mars, the Dutchmen had some pushback by Boyden-Hull before winning by 12.
3. Decorah (8-0)
Previous rank: 3
Cascade gave the Vikings some trouble before they won by 12.
4. Ballard (8-0)
Previous rank: 4
The Bombers showed their fight, getting past a pesty Carroll squad, 66-64.
5. Storm Lake (7-1)
Previous rank: 6
After a loss last week, the Tornadoes grounded Le Mars, 73-53.
6. Dubuque Wahlert (7-2)
Previous rank: 9
Wahlert completely dominated Cedar Rapids Jefferson and West Delaware.
7. Knoxville (7-0)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Just one game this year has been decided by single digits, as Knoxville is allowing only 40 per game.
8. Nevada (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Other than a loss to Grand View Christian, the Cubs have been perfect.
9. Pella (6-4)
Previous rank: Not ranked
These Dutch are battle-tested with losses to Grand View Christan, Norwalk, Knoxville and Western Christian.
10. Cedar Rapids Xavier (7-3)
Previous rank: 8
A loss to Cedar Rapids Kennedy didn’t keep Xavier down long, as they bounced back with wins over Western Dubuque and Marion.
Class 2A
1. Grand View Christian (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
Eleven up and 11 down by the Thunder, who just keep rolling right along.
2. West Lyon (10-1)
Previous rank: 2
West Lyon made it five straight with wins over Rock Valley and Okoboji.
3. Grundy Center (9-0)
Previous rank: 3
The Spartans scored over 73 and allowed under 50 in wins this past week.
4. Hinton (9-1)
Previous rank: 4
So far this year, the Blackhawks are allowing just 39.9 points per game.
5. Unity Christian (8-2)
Previous rank: 5
A fun one is on the horizon, as Unity Christian hosts Western Christian this week.
6. West Burlington (11-0)
Previous rank: 6
One of the top offenses in the state, the Falcons put up 86 in an easy victory over New London this past week.
7. Carroll Kuemper (10-1)
Previous rank: 7
The Knights picked up their third straight since a loss to 4A West Des Moines Dowling.
8. Aplington Parkersburg (8-1)
Previous rank: 8
The Falcons played just once, besting East Marshall by four.
9. Monticello (9-0)
Previous rank: 9
Monticello stayed perfect with double-digit wins over Camanche and Easton Valley.
10. Western Christian (9-2)
Previous rank: 10
Make it eight in a row by the Pack, as they prepare for Unity Christian.
Class 1A
1. Madrid (11-0)
Previous rank: 1
The Tigers had a fun one with ACGC but were able to maintain their perfect record.
2. Bellevue Marquette (11-0)
Previous rank: 2
It will be interesting to see if the Defenders play a tough game this year, as they should be heavy favorites throughout January.
3. North Linn (11-1)
Previous rank: 3
The Lynx made quick work of Springville, WACO and Prince of Peace.
4. Northwood-Kensett (10-0)
Previous rank: 5
It was a big week for the Vikings, as they survived close calls with Saint Ansgar and Osage.
5. ACGC (7-1)
Previous rank: 4
The Chargers gave Madrid everything they could handle, falling by seven after knocking off Des Moines Christian.
6. Remsen St. Mary’s (8-1)
Previous rank: 6
The Hawks are allowing just 34.9 points per game, holding their last two to 26 each.
7. Woodbine (9-0)
Previous rank: 8
The Tigers are winning by an average of almost 36 points per game this season.
8. Bedford (10-0)
Previous rank: 9
The Bulldogs are holding teams to under 35 and winning by 35 a night.
9. Montezuma (10-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Brady Boulton and the Braves are rolling, winning their last nine.
10. Mount Ayr (9-1)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Raiders have not lost since a two-point decision to Bedford in early December.