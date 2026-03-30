Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/29/2026)
Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 23-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Albear Van Zee, MOC-Floyd Valley boys track and field
Van Zee, a junior, won the 60 hurdles and the long jump while running the third leg of the winning 4x200 at the Dordt Indoor. He was also the lead leg on the third place 4x400 relay.
Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg girls track and field
A defending state champion, Schany won the high jump and the 400 at the Dordt Indoor.
Abbi Waskow, Dunkerton girls track and field
Waskow raced to a first in the 800 and another in the 3,000 at the third Wartburg Indoor Invitational of the season. The junior broke the meet record in the 3,000, clocking a time of 10:52.33.
Max Handorf, Baxter boys track and field
In both of his distance races, Handorf delivered victories, winning the 800 and the 3,200 at the Wartburg Invitational. He claimed the 3,200 by the closest of margins, winning in 10;15.41 to a 10:15.43 by the runner-up.
Chloe Paulsen, Dike-New Hartford girls track and field
Paulsen was 4-for-4 in golds at the Wartburg Invitational, finishing first in the long jump and the 200 while running on the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays.
Scarlett Byrnes, Osage girls track and field
Byrnes shattered the meet and venue record at the North Iowa Indoor Championships, winning the 1,500 in 4:57.74.
Claire Zweibohmer, Riceville girls track and field
Another North Iowa Indoor Championship record that fell came in the 3,000, as Zweibohomer went 10:18, 41 seconds better than the previous best.
Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk boys track and field
Kunze won the 100 and long jump while anchoring the winning 4x200 relay at a meet hosted by Waukee Northwest.
Jayden Jeter, Waukee boys track and field
Jeter won the 400 hurdles in 54.92, anchored the 4x400 to a victory in 3:34 and was on the second place shuttle hurdle relay at the Waukee Invitational.
About Our Athlete of the Week Voting
High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.
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Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.Follow danabecker