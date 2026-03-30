Vote: Who Should be Iowa’s High School Athlete of the Week? (3/29/2026)

Here are the candidates for High School on SI’s Iowa high school athlete of the week for March 23-28. Read through the nominees and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, April 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

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Albear Van Zee, MOC-Floyd Valley boys track and field

Van Zee, a junior, won the 60 hurdles and the long jump while running the third leg of the winning 4x200 at the Dordt Indoor. He was also the lead leg on the third place 4x400 relay.

Rachel Schany, Emmetsburg girls track and field

A defending state champion, Schany won the high jump and the 400 at the Dordt Indoor.

Abbi Waskow, Dunkerton girls track and field

Waskow raced to a first in the 800 and another in the 3,000 at the third Wartburg Indoor Invitational of the season. The junior broke the meet record in the 3,000, clocking a time of 10:52.33.

Max Handorf, Baxter boys track and field

In both of his distance races, Handorf delivered victories, winning the 800 and the 3,200 at the Wartburg Invitational. He claimed the 3,200 by the closest of margins, winning in 10;15.41 to a 10:15.43 by the runner-up.

Chloe Paulsen, Dike-New Hartford girls track and field

Paulsen was 4-for-4 in golds at the Wartburg Invitational, finishing first in the long jump and the 200 while running on the winning 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Scarlett Byrnes, Osage girls track and field

Byrnes shattered the meet and venue record at the North Iowa Indoor Championships, winning the 1,500 in 4:57.74.

Claire Zweibohmer, Riceville girls track and field

Another North Iowa Indoor Championship record that fell came in the 3,000, as Zweibohomer went 10:18, 41 seconds better than the previous best.

Kaiden Kunze, Norwalk boys track and field

Kunze won the 100 and long jump while anchoring the winning 4x200 relay at a meet hosted by Waukee Northwest.

Jayden Jeter, Waukee boys track and field

Jeter won the 400 hurdles in 54.92, anchored the 4x400 to a victory in 3:34 and was on the second place shuttle hurdle relay at the Waukee Invitational.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.