Iowa High School Cross Country State Qualifying Meets Set
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will co-host the state cross country championships later this year.
But before that, teams and individuals will qualify for state through meets spread across Iowa and all four classifications.
Those sites were revealed recently, with which teams will be going where to be announced at a later date.
Host Sites Announced for Iowa High School Cross Country SQMs
The Class 3A and 4A state-qualifying meets will take place Wednesday, October 22, as the 2A and 1A meets are set for a day later. The state championships are set for Friday, October 31 for 2A and 3A, as 1A and 4A will hit the course in Fort Dodge from Kennedy Park and Lakeside Golf Course on Saturday, November 1.
The 4A site hosts will be Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Johnston, Marshalltown and Pleasant Valley; 3A host sites include Gilbert, Pella, Spencer, West Delaware and Williamsburg; 2A host schools will be Eagle Grove, Oelwein, Pella Christian, Iowa City Regina and Unity Christian; and 1A hosts are ACGC, Central Decatur, Emmetsburg, Mason City Newman, North Linn, Pekin, South Hamilton and Starmont.
IOWA HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY STATE-QUALIFYING MEET SITES
Class 4A (Wednesday, October 22)
Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Iowa City High, Johnston, Marshalltown, Pleasant Valley
Class 3A (Wednesday, October 22)
Gilbert, Pella, Spencer, West Delaware, Williamsburg
Class 2A (Thursday, October 23)
Eagle Grove, Oelwein, Pella Christian, Iowa City Regina, Unity Christian
Class 1A (Thursday, October 23)
ACGC, Central Decatur, Emmetsburg, Mason City Newman, North Linn, Pekin, South Hamilton, Starmont