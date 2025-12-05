How to Watch the Maryland High School Football State Championship Games - Dec. 5-6, 2025
Six huge state finals are streaming live from the Naval Academy in Annapolis
A full season of tremendous high school football action in Maryland has come down to two finals days of championship play. Five Maryland Publish School State Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state championship games are on tap over the next two days, live from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis and all of them are streaming live on the NFHS Network.
Here is the schedule and the links you need to stream the games.
Class 2A/1A - Friday, Dec. 5 - 4:00 p.m.
Dunbar Poets (11-1) vs. Lackey Chargers (8-5)
Class 4A - Friday, Dec. 5 - 7:30 p.m.
Wise Pumas (11-1) vs. Quince Orchard Cougars (13-0)
Class 1A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 12:00 p.m.
Fort Hill Sentinels (9-3) vs. Patuxent Panthers (9-3)
Class 2A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 3:30 p.m.
Huntingtown Hurricanes (10-2) vs. Northern Patriots (9-4)
Class 3A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 7:00 p.m.
Oakdale Bears (10-2) vs. Linganore Lancers (12-0)
(NFHS subscription required)
