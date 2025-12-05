High School

How to Watch the Maryland High School Football State Championship Games - Dec. 5-6, 2025

Six huge state finals are streaming live from the Naval Academy in Annapolis

Gary Adornato

Dunbar is back in Annapolis seeking yet another Maryland high school football state championship when it faces Lackey in the 2A/1A final on Friday.
Dunbar is back in Annapolis seeking yet another Maryland high school football state championship when it faces Lackey in the 2A/1A final on Friday. / John Bowers

A full season of tremendous high school football action in Maryland has come down to two finals days of championship play. Five Maryland Publish School State Athletic Association (MPSSAA) state championship games are on tap over the next two days, live from Navy-Marine Corps Stadium in Annapolis and all of them are streaming live on the NFHS Network.

Here is the schedule and the links you need to stream the games.

Class 2A/1A - Friday, Dec. 5 - 4:00 p.m.

Dunbar Poets (11-1) vs. Lackey Chargers (8-5)

Live streaming link

Class 4A - Friday, Dec. 5 - 7:30 p.m.

Wise Pumas (11-1) vs. Quince Orchard Cougars (13-0)

Live streaming link

Class 1A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 12:00 p.m.

Fort Hill Sentinels (9-3) vs. Patuxent Panthers (9-3)

Live streaming link

Class 2A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 3:30 p.m.

Huntingtown Hurricanes (10-2) vs. Northern Patriots (9-4)

Live streaming link

Class 3A - Saturday, Dec. 6 - 7:00 p.m.

Oakdale Bears (10-2) vs. Linganore Lancers (12-0)

Live stream link

(NFHS subscription required)

Published |Modified
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato is the Senior VP of Content for High School On SI and SBLive Sports. He began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University. In 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Maryland