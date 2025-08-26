High School

Iowa High School Declines Invitation to Join New Conference

Treynor votes to remain in Western Iowa Conference moving forward

Dana Becker

Treynor senior Megan Carley anchored her Class 2A 4x200 meter relay team to a state win during the 2019 Iowa high school track and field state championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, May 17, 2019.
Treynor senior Megan Carley anchored her Class 2A 4x200 meter relay team to a state win during the 2019 Iowa high school track and field state championships at Drake Stadium in Des Moines on Friday, May 17, 2019.

Despite several other schools opting to switch conferences in the near future, Treynor High School has voted to remain put.

At a school board meeting, Treynor voted 4-1 to remain in the Western Iowa Conference, according to a report by KMA Sports. The Cardinals have been in the league since 1972.

Earlier this year, the Hawkeye Ten Conference sent out invites to both Treynor and Carroll to join. Since that time, Lewis Central, Red Oak and Shenandoah have all decided to leave the Hawkeye Ten Conference, with both Red Oak and Shenandoah joining the Western Iowa Conference.

Lewis Central, meanwhile, will join up with several Sioux City-based high schools in the Missouri River Conference. None of these changes are expected to take place until the 2026-27 school year at the earliest.

Audubon and IKM-Manning are also leaving the Western Iowa Conference, as they will begin play in the Rolling Valley Conference.

These conference alignments are for all sports outside of football, which uses two-year rotation district assignments. 

Published
Dana Becker has been a sports writer in Iowa since 2000, writing for The Fort Dodge Messenger, Mason City Globe-Gazette, Cedar Rapids Gazette and others. Dana resides in northcentral Iowa and started as a writer with SB Live Sports in 2022 focused on the state of Iowa. Along with providing coverage of football and wrestling, Dana also spotlights cross country, swimming, basketball, track and field, soccer, tennis, golf, baseball and softball. He began writing for High School on SI in 2023.

